चुनाव:पहली बार| मतदान करने वाले युवाओं में दिखा उमंग

सहदेई बुजुर्ग4 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए दूसरे चरण में डाले गए वोट के दौरान सहदेई बुजुर्ग प्रखण्ड के अंतर्गत पहली बार मतदान करने वाले युवाओं में बहुत उत्साह दिखा। युवाओं ने एक स्वर में कहा कि उन्हें अपनी जिम्मेदारी का एहसास है। सहदेई बुजुर्ग प्रखंड के नयागांव पूर्वी की युवा मतदाता जेब्रा खातून ने पहली बार मतदान करने के बाद कहा उन्हें आज अपनी जिम्मेदारी महसूस हुई। कहा शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व महिला सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर मतदान किया है। उन्होंने युवाओं से भी मताधिकार का उपयोग करने की अपील की। पहली बार मध्य विद्यालय सुलतानपुर मतदान केंद्र पर वोट डालने वाले सुल्तानपुर निवासी मयंक शेखर वं अभिषेक ने कहा उन्हें मतदान कर खुशी हुई।

