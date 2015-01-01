पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन साल पहले हुई हत्या का खुलासा:पुलिस की मुखबिरी का शक हाेने पर हुई थी पूर्व मुखिया की हत्या

पटना14 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुखिया की हत्या में गिरफ्तार तीन आरोपी।
  • मुख्य आराेपी और लाइनर दाेनाें पूर्व मुखिया के गांव के ही
  • पुलिस ने लाइनर समेत तीन आराेपिताें काे पकड़ा, मुख्य आराेपी फरार

तीन साल पहले शराब की खेप पकड़वाने का शक हाेने और पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने के लिए दुल्हिनबाजार के ऐनखां-भिमनीचक पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया व जदयू ग्रामीण के पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष संजय वर्मा की हत्या हुई थी। 8 नवंबर की सुबह करीब पांच बजे माॅर्निंग वाॅक करने के दाैरान गांव के पास ही हुई संजय की हत्या में शामिल तीन आराेपिताें चंदन कुमार, मंटू कुमार और बिकु कुमार काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

हालांकि, मुख्य आराेपी रागीश कुमार उर्फ मुनीम शर्मा, जिसने हत्या की पूरी साजिश रची वह फरार है। मंटू और रागीश दाेनाें संजय के ही गांव के रहने वाले हैं। गिरफ्तार मंटू ने लाइनर की भूमिका निभाई। रागीश ने मंटू काे पुलिस काे बताया है कि एक माह पहले माेबाइल खरीदकर दिया था, ताकि वह संजय का लाेकेशन बताता रहे।

रागीश, ऐनखां-भिमनीचक पंचायत के मुखिया का चुनाव लड़ना चाहता था। संजय इस पंचायत के तीन बार मुखिया रह चुके थे, इसलिए उन्हें रास्ता से हटाना चाहता था। दूसरी वजह यह थी कि 2017 में रागीश का शराब से लदा पिकअप वैन पुलिस ने जब्त किया था। रागीश काे शक था कि संजय वर्मा ने ही पुलिस की मुखबिरी कर शराब पकड़वा दिया और लाखाें का नुकसान करा दिया। गिरफ्तार चंदन कुमार महाबलीपुर का है। वह रागीश का ममेरा भाई है। महाबलीपुर बालू घाट में गाेलीबारी में चंदन काे पैर में गाेली लगी थी। रागीश के परिचित बिकू कुमार बाड़ीचक का है।

घटना से पहले की रात में लाइनर, स्कूल संचालक और मुख्य आराेपी से हुई थी कई बार बातचीत

पुलिस ने जब इस हत्याकांड की जांच शुरू की ताे पुलिस काे तीन दिनाें तक कुछ पता नहीं चला। पुलिस काे किसी ने बताया कि रागीश गांव से गायब चल रहा है और मंटू भी लापता है। उसके बाद पुलिस ने इन दाेनाें के माेबाइल का सीडीआर निकाला। सूत्राें के अनुसार, 7 नवंबर की रात काे मंटू, रागीश और बिकू के बीच कई बार बात हुई।

पुलिस का इन तीनाें पर शक गहरा गया। पुलिस ने जब बिकू के माेबाइल का सीडीआर निकाला ताे उसमें चंदन समेत इस घटना में शामिल तीन अन्य अपराधियाें से बातचीत का खुलासा हुआ। पुलिस ने पहले मंटू काे दबाेचा। उसके बाद उससे कड़ाई से पूछताछ शुरू की ताे मामला खुल गया। फिर पुलिस ने बिकू व चंदन काे भी दबाेच लिया। रागीश लूट के एक मामले में जेल जा चुका है वहीं शराब के मामले में भी पुलिस ने उसे सलाखाें के के पीछे कर दिया है।

मुख्य आराेपी से लेकर फरार चल रहे आराेपिताें के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत
^यह ब्लाइंड केस था। पुलिस जांच में जुटी थी। धीरे-धीरे पुलिस काे सुराग मिलने लगा और पुलिस ने लाइनर समेत तीनाें काे दबाेच लिया। मुख्य आराेपी व हत्या में शामिल अन्य लाेगाें के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत हैं। फरार आराेपिताें काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी करने में जुटी है।
तनवीर अहमद, एसडीपीओ, पालीगंज

