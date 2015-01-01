पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  From February, The Amount Of Dress And Scholarship Will Start Going To The Account Of School Children

सुविधा:फरवरी से स्कूली बच्चों के खाते में जाने लगेगी पोशाक और छात्रवृत्ति की राशि

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

नए साल में स्कूली बच्चों के बैंक खाते में पोशाक, छात्रवृत्ति, साइकिल सहित विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि भेजी जाएगी। 2020-21 सत्र के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक मेधासॉफ्ट में अंकित सभी बच्चों को योजनाओं की राशि दी जाएगी।

इस सत्र में कोरोना के कारण स्कूल बंद हैं। बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे, इसलिए हाजिरी भी नहीं बनी है। इसलिए स्कूल में नामांकित सभी बच्चों को विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि दी जाएगी। फरवरी से बच्चों के आधार से जुड़े बैंक खाता में योजनाओं की राशि भेजनी शुरू हो जाएगी।

हालांकि विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मेधासॉफ्ट में बच्चों के नामांकन की अंतिम इंट्री के लिए कुछ समय बढ़ाए जा सकते हैं।

मेधा सॉफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से ही बच्चों के बैंक खाता में मुख्यालय स्तर से ही सीधे राशि भेज दी जाएगी। 2019-20 सत्र से योजना राशि भेजने का यह प्रावधान किया गया है। इसके पहले मुख्यालय से बच्चों के विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि जिलों को भेजी जाती थी।

जिलों से राशि प्रखंड में दी जाती थी। स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक के माध्यम से बच्चों को राशि भेजने का प्रावधान था। इस साल अब तक लगभग 1.63 करोड़ बच्चों के नामांकन हो चुके हैं।

नौवीं कक्षा के सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को मिलेगी साइकिल योजना की राशि

72879 प्रारंभिक स्कूल बिहार में चल रहे हैं। पोशाक व छात्रवृति योजना की राशि मिलेगी छात्रों को

8000 माध्यमिक स्कूल में साइकिल योजना की राशि मिलेगी

पोशाक योजना सालाना कक्षा 1-2 600 रुपए कक्षा 3-5 700 रुपए

कक्षा 6-8 1000 रुपए

कक्षा 9-12 1500 रुपए

छात्रवृत्ति

कक्षा 1-4 600 रुपए

कक्षा 5-6 1200 रुपए

कक्षा 7-10 1800 रुपए

साइकिल योजना

कक्षा 9 के सभी छात्र व छात्रा 3000 रुपए प्रति

सरकारी के साथ सरकार से अनुदानित सभी स्कूलों मदरसा और संस्कृत विद्यालय सहित सभी स्कूलों के छात्र-छात्राओं विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि दी जाती है। नौंवी कक्षा में नामांकित सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को साइकिल खरीद के लिए 3-3 हजार रुपए की राशि दी जाती है। कक्षा एक से 12वीं तक की सभी छात्राओं को पोशाक की राशि दी जाती है।

कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के सभी छात्रों को पोशाक की राशि दी जाती है। कक्षावार छात्रवृत्ति राशि भी दी जाती है। पिछले साल भी पोशाक और छात्रवृत्ति आदि राशि भेजने में फरवरी और मार्च का समय लग गया था। पहले स्कूलों में बच्चों की 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक उपस्थिति पर भी विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि देने का प्रावधान था।

सरकारी और अनुदानित स्कूलों के बच्चों को मिलती है विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि

नई व्यवस्था से राशि भेजने में देरी नहीं होती है। विभिन्न योजनाओं की राशि के लिए शिक्षा विभाग प्रस्ताव तैयार कर रहा है। प्रस्ताव पर वित्त विभाग और कैबिनेट से मंजूरी के बाद राशि बच्चों के खाता में भेजी जाएगी। राशि भेजने के पहले जिलों के अधिकारियों से बच्चों के नामांकन की स्थिति की जांच पूरी करानी है।

