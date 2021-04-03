पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना से बचाव:फ्रंटलाइनर्स काे कल से लगेगा टीका, बिहटा-दानापुर से शुरुआत

पटना3 घंटे पहले
डॉक्टर अभिजीत सिंह ने भी कोरोनारोधी टीका लगवाया। - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉक्टर अभिजीत सिंह ने भी कोरोनारोधी टीका लगवाया।
  • अब पोर्टल पर जिन स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का नाम रहेगा उन्हीं को लगेगी वैक्सीन, जो छूटेंगे उन्हें फिलहाल मौका नहीं
  • फ्रंटलाइनर्स में पुलिस, पारा मिलिट्री, निगम के कर्मचारी को किया गया है शामिल

अब पोर्टल पर जिन स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का नाम रहेगा उन्हीं को कोरोना का टीका लगेगा। जिनका नाम था और टीका लेने से वंचित रह गए उन्हें नई गाइडलाइन का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। डीआईओ डॉ. एसपी विनायक के मुताबिक 6 फरवरी से फ्रंटलाइनर्स का टीकाकरण हाेगा। बिहटा रेफरल अस्पताल और दानापुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल से शुरुआत हाेगी।

फ्रंटलाइनर्स में पुलिस, पारा मिलिट्री, नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों को शामिल किया गया है। अबतक 74,874 फ्रंटलाइनर्स रजिस्ट्रेशन करा चुके हैं। अब छूटे स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की इंट्री नहीं हो पा रही है। वैसे 5 फरवरी तक स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण पूरा करना है। तब निर्णय लिया जाएगा कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण इसके बाद हाेगा या नहीं।

पटना में गुरुवार का टारगेट 3803 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें काे टीका देने का था, लेकिन 3810 ने ही लगवाया। एम्स और पीएमसीएच में कई वरीय चिकित्सकों ने टीका लगवाया। एम्स में 400, एनएमसीएच में 250, नौबतपुर पीएचसी में 200, पटना सदर पीएचसी में 160, बिक्रम पीएचसी में 128 और पीएमसीएच में 117 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया। पटना में अबतक 44176 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगना था। लेकिन अभी तक सिर्फ 29693 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया है।

अभी तक राज्य के 3.11 लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगा कोरोना का टीका

राज्य में धीरे-धीरे कोरोना टीकाकरण रफ्तार पकड़ने लगी है। अभी तक राज्य के 311475 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोरोना का टीके लगे हैं। जबकि 576070 लाभार्थियों को टीके देने का था। गुरुवार को 669 टीका केंद्रों पर 89295 लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, जबकि 47209 लाभार्थी ही कोरोना के टीके लेने के लिए पहुंचे। छह फरवरी से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का भी वैक्सीनेशन शुरु होगी। इसके लिए फ्रंटलाइन वॉकर्स का पंजीयन शुरु हो गया और यह 7 फरवरी तक चलेगा।

15 काेराेना मरीज मिले, एक डॉक्टर समेत 2 लोगों की मौत

पटना में गुरुवार को 15 काेराेना मरीज मिले। जिले में संक्रमिताें की संख्या 52385 हो गई है। इनमें 51379 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 583 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच कोविड अस्पताल में एक मरीज भर्ती हुआ। यहां अभी पांच मरीज भर्ती हैं। पटना एम्स में पांच नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। स्वस्थ होने पर चार मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली। वहीं एक चिकित्सक समेत दो मरीजों की मौत हाे गई। मृतकाें में शास्त्रीनगर के अनिल कुमार सिंह और मुजफ्फरपुर के डॉ. सच्चिदानंद सिन्हा शामिल हैं। एम्स में अभी 48 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

