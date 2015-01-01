पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व:आज शाम तक तैयार हाे जाएंगे गंगाघाट, डीएम ने सुरक्षा घेरा मजबूत करने सहित सभी काम पूरा करने का दिया टास्क

पटना2 घंटे पहले
घाट

गंगा घाटाें और तालाब को 21 सेक्टराें में बांट कर तैयारी जाेर-शाेर से चल रही है। डीएम कुमार रवि ने बुधवार शाम तक सुरक्षा घेरा मजबूत करने, चेंजिंग रूम, शौचालय, अप्रोच रोड पर कपड़ा लगाने, लाइट की व्यवस्था करने, वाच टावर बनाने आदि का काम पूरा करने का टास्क दिया है।

पश्चिमी पटना के छह बड़े घाटों पाटीपुल घाट, गेट नंबर-93, गेट नंबर-88, कुर्जी घाट, राजापुर पुल घाट और कलेक्ट्रेट घाट की सफाई और अप्रोच रोड को समतल करने का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। शेष काम तेजी से चल रहा है।

अशोक राज पथ से नीचे उतरने के बाद गंगा पथवे से होकर पश्चिमी पटना के पांच घाटों पर श्रद्धालु जाएंगे। इसके लिए गंगा पाथवे के नीचे निर्माण कार्य के लिए बने रोड पर लाइट लगाने का कार्य लगभग पूरा हाे गया है।

गहराई अधिक

कलेक्ट्रेट घाट, राजापुर पुल घाट व पाटीपुल घाट पर गहराई अधिक होने से पानी में श्रद्धालुओं को कम जगह मिलेगी। पानी में बैरिकेडिंग हो रही है।

काफी जगह

कुर्जी घाट पर जगह अधिक मिलेगी। पिछले साल कटाव अधिक होने से इसे बंद किया गया था। इस साल अधिक चौड़ाई वाले घाट में शामिल है।

सबसे बेहतर - जेपी सेतु के पूरब गेट नंबर 93
जेपी सेतु के पूरब गेट नंबर 93 घाट सबसे बेहतर है। यहां करीब 200 मीटर पानी के अंदर व्रती खड़े होकर अर्घ्य देंगे। बैरिकेडिंग का कार्य 80 फीसदी से अधिक पूरा हो गया है।

सबसे चौड़ा - जेपी सेतु के पूरब गेट नंबर 93 व 88
जेपी सेतु के पूरब गेट नंबर 93 और 88 पिछले साल की तरह जुड़वा घाट हैं। इनकी चौड़ाई इतनी अधिक है कि कम श्रद्धालु के आने की स्थित में पानी के अंदर और बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित होने में काेई कठिनाई नहीं हाेगी।

