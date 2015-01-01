पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • Ganges Descended On Rooftops, Continued Faith, Earned Double Merit, Saved Themselves From Corona And Saved Others

महापर्व छठ:छतों पर उतरीं गंगा मइया, बनी रही आस्था, दोहरा पुण्य कमाया, कोरोना से खुद बचे और दूसरों को भी बचाया

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
छठ के लिए अपनी-अपनी छतों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने अस्थायी तालाब बनाए।
  • गंगा घाटों पर हर बार पहुंचते थे 15 लाख श्रद्धालु, इस बार 9 लाख ही पहुंचे

(आलोक कुमार) पटना के लोगों ने महापर्व छठ में इस बार इतिहास रच दिया। मन चंगा तो छत पर ही गंगा...। बिल्कुल इसी अंदाज में कोरोना काल में आस्था के साथ स्वास्थ्य का भी ख्याल रखा। दैनिक भास्कर ने धर्माचार्यों के माध्यम से इस बार छठ छत या अपने घर के पास ही मनाने की अपील की थी। पटना जिला प्रशासन ने भी लोगों से अपने घर में ही अर्घ्य देने और जहां तक संभव हो गंगा घाट नहीं जाने की अपील की थी।

वजह थी कोरोना का फिर से बढ़ता प्रकोप। अपनी तरह के अनोखे अदृश्य संकट के इस दौर में पटना के करीब 40 फीसदी लोगों ने पूरी आस्था और निष्ठा के साथ अपनी छत और मोहल्ले के अस्थायी तालाब, मैरेज हॉल आदि जगहों पर बने स्वीमिंग तालाब में छठ किया।

जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार हर साल छठ में करीब 15 लाख लोग पटना के गंगा घाटों पर छठ करने आते हैं, लेकिन इस बार यह संख्या करीब 8 लाख रही। इस तरह गंगा घाटों पर 50 से 60 फीसदी लोग ही पहुंचे। बाकी 6 लाख व्रतियाें ने अपनी छतों या अस्थायी घाटों पर छठ मनाया।

छत पर ईंट जोड़कर बना लिया तालाब
छठ के लिए अपनी-अपनी छतों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने अस्थायी तालाब बनाए। केले के पेड़, फूल व रंगीन लाइटिंग की बेहतरीन सजावट से ऐसा नजारा उपस्थित हुआ, मानों छत पर ही गंगा मइया उतर आई हों। जिधर नजर जा रही थी, रंगीन रोशनी व फूलों से सजे घाट और वहां मौजूद छठव्रती उत्साहित दिख रहे थे।

उस पर केले के पेड़ व फूलों के गमले के बीच अस्थायी तालाबों से कुछ ऐसा दृश्य उपस्थित हो रहा था, मानों छत पर ही गंगा मइया उतर आई हों। छत घाटों पर जुटे व्रतियों ने शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और शनिवार की सुबह उदयाचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। फिर व्रतियों ने आदि-गुड़ से पारण किया। इसके साथ ही महापर्व छठ का चारदिवसीय अनुष्ठान पूरा हुआ।

बहुत अच्छी फीलिंग हुई छत से प्रत्यक्ष देव को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने में

छत पर ही छठ करने संबंधी अपील के लिए व्रतियों व उनके परिजनों ने प्रशासन के साथ दैनिक भास्कर को बधाई दी। रामनगरी के आरकेएम रिजेंसी अपार्टमेंट की छत पर केले व गेंदा के फूल से सजे घाट पर अस्थाई स्वीमिंग पुल में व्रतियों ने अर्घ्य दिया। व्रति प्रीति सिंह पांच साल से छठ कर रही हैं। कहा कि इस तरह छत पर छठ करने का पहला मौका था पर बहुत अच्छा लगा। अब हर साल इसी तरह से छठ करूंगी।

सपना अपार्टमेंट में भी बड़ा खूबसूरत दृश्य था। व्रतियों की सेवा में लगी सोनी कपूर ने बताया कि वे लोग हर साल इसी तरह से आस्था और उल्लास के साथ छठ मनाती हैं। राजीव नगर के संटू सिंह ने बताया कि खगौल रोड में क्वानेट रिसार्ट स्थिति स्वीमिंग पुल में भी व्रतियों ने अर्घ्य दिया। विजय सिंह ने व्रतियों की सेवा में अर्घ्य लिए बहुत सुंदर व्यवस्था की थी। बहुत अच्छा अनुभव हुआ।

जलालपुर सिटी के कमलेश कुमार ने कहा कि अपने घर के करीब छत या खुले मैदान में घाट बनाकर छठ करने में जो आनंद है, वह गंगा में नहीं। बहुत अच्छा लगा। प्रशासन व दैनिक भास्कर को बधाई। आशियाना ग्रीन सिटी, जलालपुर हाइट्स, शिल्पा अपार्टमेंट, एग्जीविशन रोड, कंकड़बाग, आशियाना नगर, राजाबाजार, कदमकुआं, बोरिंग रोड, बोरिंग कैनाल रोड समेत राजधानी के अधिकांश मोहल्ले में इस बार अपार्टमेंट और निजी मकानों की छत घाट पर बड़ी संख्या में व्रतियों ने पूरी आस्था-निष्ठा के साथ धरती के प्रत्यक्ष देव सूर्य देवता को अर्घ्य प्रदान किया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने अर्घ्य दिया, की सबकी समृद्धि की प्रार्थना

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने लोक आस्था के महापर्व के मौके पर छठी मइया के प्रति अटूट समर्पण का परिचय देते हुए शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी एवं शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। उन्होंने ईश्वर से राज्य एवं देशवासियों की सुख, शांति तथा समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना की।

मुख्यमंत्री आवास (1 अणे मार्ग) में छठ पूजा हुई। मुख्यमंत्री की भाभी गीता देवी एवं भतीजी सुनीता देवी ने छठ पूजा की। इस दौरान पुत्र निशांत समेत अन्य सदस्य मौजूद रहे। मुख्यमंत्री ने परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ हवन भी किया।

डीएम ने दिया अर्घ्य और एसएसपी खुद किया छठ व्रत

पटना के गंगा घाट पर छठ महापर्व शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। कलेक्ट्रेट घाट प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल, डीएम कुमार रवि और नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा सहित जिला प्रशासन के वरीय अधिकारियों ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य के दौरान जल अर्पित किया। एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा शुक्रवार काे दिनभर छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा परखने में जुटे थे।

कभी गांधी घाट ताे पटना सिटी के घाटाें पर ताे कभी दानापुर के घाटाें पर। शाम में मातहताें काे आदेश देने के बाद वे सरकारी आवास पहुंचे फिर खुद छठ पूजा में लग गए। उन्हाेंने इस साल भी छठ किया है। पारंपरिक ताैर पर उन्हाेंने छठ के सभी अनुष्ठानाें काे किया।

