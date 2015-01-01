पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:जनता के मुद्दे पर सड़क से सदन तक आंदोलन करेगा जीडीएसएफ

पटना10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्रैंड डेमोक्रेटिक सेक्युलर फ्रंट (जीडीएसएफ) आम लोगों के मुद्दों पर सड़क से लेकर सदन आंदोलन करेगा। जीडीएसएफ की बैठक में संकल्प लिया गया कि पीड़ितों और वंचितों की लड़ाई हर स्तर पर लड़ी जाएगी। फ्रंट मजबूत विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएगा। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद जीडीएसएफ की पहली बैठक रालोसपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में हुई।

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने कहा कि हम मुद्दों की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे। देवेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि फ्रंट को मजबूती के साथ सामाजिक मुद्दों पर लड़ाई जारी रखनी है। एआईएमआईएम प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व विधायक अख्तरुल ईमान, एआईएमआईएम के प्रदेश युवा अध्यक्ष आदिल हसन आजाद, विधायक शहनवाज, रुकुनुद्दीन, अंजार नईमी, इजहार सैफी, रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व प्रवक्ता फजल इमाम मल्लिक मौजूद थे। बसपा विधायक जमां खां पटना में नहीं रहने से बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें