कार्रवाई:जिस गाेदाम में मिली थी दो करोड़ रुपए की शराब, वह हाेगा नीलाम

पटना41 मिनट पहले
  • प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने डीएम काे गाेदाम जब्त करने का दिया निर्देश

बाइपास थाना स्थित करमलीचक के जिस गोदाम से दाे कराेड़ से अधिक की शराब बरामद हुई थी, उसे जब्त कर नीलाम किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने डीएम चंद्रशेखर सिंह को निर्देश दिया है। इस गोदाम में 31 जनवरी को शराब बरामद की गई थी। गुरुवार को समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त और पटना आईजी ने प्रमंडल के सभी डीएम और एसपी काे शराब के धंधे में शामिल लाेगाें के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि अगर किसी मकान या गोदाम से शराब जब्त की जाती है तो उसे नीलाम किया जाएगा। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने शराब के साथ जब्त वाहनों की जल्द नीलामी करने का निर्देश दिया।

वाहन नीलामी की अनुमंडलवार रिपाेर्ट मांगी
जिलावार समीक्षा में पाया गया कि वाहनों की नीलामी में तेजी आई है। आयुक्त ने सभी डीएम को पिछले दो महीने में नीलाम वाहनों की समीक्षा कर रिपोर्ट देने, जब्त वाहनों का आकलन कर नीलाम कराने का निर्देश दिया। सभी डीएम और एसपी को जब्त शराब नष्ट करने के साथ शराब का अवैध उत्पादन, सेवन, भंडारण, बिक्री, परिवहन के खिलाफ अभियान तेज करने और दोषी पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया है।
आराेपियों काे पकड़ने यूपी गई पुलिस टीम
पटना सिटी|शराब के धंधे के लिए एक लाख 47 हजार प्रति माह पर बाइपास थाना से महज 500 की दूरी पर ही गोदाम लेने वाले यूपी के आगरा निवासी रामेंद्र शर्मा एवं केशव शर्मा की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पटना पुलिस की टीम यूपी रवाना हुई। सिटी एसपी जीतेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि गिरोह में शामिल हर एक की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।

असामाजिक तत्वों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई का निर्देश
प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने डीएम और एसपी को अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने और असामाजिक तत्वों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए थानावार रात्रि गश्त तेज कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं, डीएसपी को गश्त की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके साथ ही एसएसपी और एसपी को थानों का औचक निरीक्षण करने, कार्यरत अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को सक्रिय व तत्पर रख कर अपराध के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया है।

