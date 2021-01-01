पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैसेंजर्स की फजीहत:हैदराबाद से आने वाली और पटना से कोलकाता जाने वाली गो एयर की फ्लाइट हो गई है कैंसिल, कुछ विमान रिशेड्यूल किए गए

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • हैदराबाद से पटना आने वाली G8-515 और पटना से कोलकाता जाने वाली G8-516 कैंसिल की गई
  • बेंगलुरु से आने वाली गो एयर की फ्लाइट G8-873 पटना 21 मिनट की देरी से पहुंची

हवाई सफर करने वाले पैसेंजर्स को सोमवार को परेशान होने के बाद मंगलवार को भी फजीहत झेलनी पड़ रही है। एक साथ आज दो फ्लाइट कैंसिल कर दी गई है। दोनों ही फ्लाइट गो एयर की है। कैंसिल होने वाली पहली फ्लाइट हैदराबाद से पटना आने वाली G8-515 है। दोपहर 1:05 बजे इसके पहुंचने का समय था, लेकिन खराब मौसम का हवाला देते हुए पहले ही इसे कैंसिल कर दिया गया। इस कारण हैदराबाद से पटना आने वाले पैसेंजर्स को फजीहत का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद गो एयर की ही पटना से कोलकाता जाने वाली G8-516 को कैंसिल कर दिया गया। इस फ्लाइट के पटना से उड़ान भरने का समय दोपहर 1 बजकर 35 मिनट था, पर सुबह में ही इसके कैंसिल किए जाने की घोषणा एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी की तरफ से कर दी गई। इस वजह से पटना से कोलकाता जाने वाले पैसेंजर्स को भी काफी दिक्कत हुई। जो एयरपोर्ट पहुंच गए थे, उन्हें वापस लौटना पड़ा।

पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार हर दिन 3 से 4 फ्लाइट कैंसिल कर दी जा रही हैं। कई फ्लाइट्स के रूट बदल दिए गए थे। सोमवार को भी दिल्ली और मुंबई की फ्लाइट कैंसिल हुई थी जिस वजह से पैसेंजर्स में काफी गुस्सा भी था। दूसरी तरफ अलग-अलग शहरों से पटना आने और यहां से जाने वाली कई फ्लाइट्स आज भी रिशेड्यूल किए गए। इसमें पटना से बेंगलुरु जाने वाली इंडिगो की 6E-6839 शामिल है। इस फ्लाइट का पटना से उड़ान भरने का रियल टाइम दोपहर 12:25 बजे है, लेकिन इसे 20 मिनट रिशेड्यूल किया गया। आज इस फ्लाइट ने बदले हुए समय दोपहर 12:45 बजे उड़ान भरी। इससे पहले बेंगलुरु से आने वाली गो एयर की फ्लाइट G8-873 आज 21 मिनट की देरी से पटना पहुंची।

पिछले कई दिनों से पटना सहित पूरे बिहार में सुबह में कोहरा छाया रह रहा है। इससे विजिबिलिटी की समस्या आ रही है। तीन दिन पहले ही पटना एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करते समय एक विमान किसी पक्षी से टकरा गया था। हालांकि विमान के सुरक्षित लैंडिंग कर ली थी। विमान में कुछ खराबी आ गई थी इस वजह से उसे उस दिन के लिए रद्द कर दिया गया था।

