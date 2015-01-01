पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्कर पकड़ाया:दुबई से अहमदाबाद होते पटना आया सोना तस्कर, फिर यहां से जाता दिल्ली

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच एजेंसियों को धोखा देने के लिए चुना लंबा रास्ता, पर पकड़ा गया

एयरपोर्ट पर शनिवार को पकड़े गए सोना तस्कर का दुबई कनेक्शन सामने आया है। वह सोना की खेप लेकर दुबई से चला था और उसे दिल्ली में डिलीवरी देनी थी। जांच एजेंसियों की आंख में धूल झोंकने के लिए उसने दुबई से सीधे दिल्ली का टिकट नहीं लिया। पूछताछ में तस्कर मो. रिजवान ने जांच एजेंसियों को बताया कि दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर अत्यधिक चेकिंग होने की वजह से उसने दुबई से दिल्ली आने के लिए सबसे लंबा रास्ता चुना।

रिजवान दुबई से पहले अहमदाबाद पहुंचा। अहमदाबाद से वह स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट से पटना आया और यहां से उसे गो एयर की फ्लाइट से दिल्ली जाना था। हालांकि डीआरआई की टीम को इसकी भनक लग गई थी और उसे दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान भरने से पहले की गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

एयरपोर्ट थानेदार अरुण कुमार ने कहा कि तस्कर काे जेल भेज दिया गया है। पुलिस ने उसे दो आधार कार्ड रखने के जुर्म में जेल भेजा है। सोना की जांच डीआरआई की टीम कर रही है। दिल्ली में इंतजार कर रहा था रिसीवर : पटना से दिल्ली के लिए रिजवान ने गो एयर में टिकट लिया था।

वह अहमदाबाद से पटना पहुंचा और दिल्ली जाने के लिए फ्लाइट में बैठ चुका था। तब तक डीआरआई की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई और गो एयर को दिल्ली के लिए उड़ने से पहले तस्कर को सोना के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अब डीआरआई की टीम इस बात की भी छानबीन कर रही है कि आखिर दिल्ली में किस व्यक्ति को रिजवान सोने की खेप देता।

15 लाख के सोने के साथ पकड़ाया था
मालूम हो कि डीआरआई की टीम ने रविवार को 300 ग्राम यानी लगभग 15 लाख के सोने के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश के रामपुर जिले के मो. रिजवान को गिरफ्तार किया था। उसके पास से पुलिस ने दो आधार कार्ड भी बरामद किए थे। एक आधार का कार्ड उसके नाम से था, जबकि दूसरे पर उसकी तस्वीर तो थी लेकिन नाम और पिता का नाम गलत लिखा था।

