पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सरकार का गणित:बदल सकता है सरकार का मौजूदा गणित, इस बार भाजपा के हो सकते हैं अधिक मंत्री

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई सरकार के गठन की प्रक्रिया शुरू, आज विधायकों की सूची सौंपेगा निर्वाचन विभाग

नई सरकार के गठन को लेकर तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। निर्वाचन विभाग गुरुवार को चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर अपनी सूची राजभवन को सौंप देगा। इसके बाद नए विधानसभा के गठन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू होगी। राज्यपाल अपने अनुसार नई सरकार गठन के लिए बहुमत प्राप्त गठबंधन को आमंत्रित करेंगे।

कैबिनेट की बैठक में मौजूदा विधानसभा को भंग करने का प्रस्ताव पारित होगा। इसके बाद नई सरकार बनाने की प्रक्रिया तत्काल शुरू हो जाएगी। 29 नवंबर से पहले नई सरकार का गठन कर लेना है। उधर, विधानसभा ने भी अपने स्तर से नए विधायकों के स्वागत की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।
सरकार में हो सकते हैं अधिकतम 36 मंत्री
भाजपा ने नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में नई सरकार गठन का ऐलान कर दिया है। विधानसभा में सत्ताधारी दलों की संख्या बदलने के कारण सरकार के गठन में मंत्रियों का गणित भी बदलेगा। पिछली बार जदयू बड़ी पार्टी थी और मंत्री को लेकर तय फाॅर्मूले के कारण जदयू के अधिक मंत्री भी थे।

पर, इस बार भाजपा बड़े दल के रूप में उभरी है। लिहाजा, कैबिनेट में उसके मंत्री अधिक होंगे। नियमानुसार अधिकतम 36 मंत्री हो सकते हैं। तय मापदंडों के अनुसार भाजपा के 22, जदयू के 12 और हम-वीआईपी के एक-एक मंत्री हो सकते हैं। हालांकि, यह नीतीश कुमार के ऊपर निर्भर करेगा।

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष काे लेकर भी दावा कर सकती है भाजपा
भाजपा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर दावा भी कर सकती है। हालांकि, इसमें एक बड़ा अवरोध विधान परिषद के सभापति को लेकर है। इस समय विधान परिषद के कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह भाजपा कोटे से हैं। ऐसे में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष भी भाजपा को मिलना थोड़ा मुश्किल है। लेकिन, पिछले दिनों विधानसभा अध्यक्ष और विधान परिषद का सभापति दोनों जदयू का ही था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें