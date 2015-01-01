पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व की बधाई:राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री ने दीपावली, चित्रगुप्त पूजा और भैया दूज की बधाई और शुभकामना दी

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने चित्रगुप्त पूजा एवं भैया दूज पर्व के अवसर पर प्रदेश व देशवासियों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं

राज्यपाल फागू चौहान और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने राज्य और देशवासियों को दीपावली की शुभकामना दी। राज्यपाल ने कहा कि दीपावली पर्व हमें असत्य से सत्य, अंधकार से प्रकाश मृत्यु से अमरत्व की ओर जाने की प्रेरणा देती है। बाहरी जगत के साथ ही अपने अंदर सत्य, प्रेम, बंधुत्व और उल्लास को प्रकाशित करता है। मुख्यमंत्री ने लोगों को दीपावली की बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली अंधकार पर प्रकाश, अज्ञान पर ज्ञान और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का प्रतीक है। अनेकता में एकता की मिसाल हमारी संस्कृति और भारतीय मनीषा ‘असतो मा सद्गमय, तमसो मा ज्योर्तिगमय, मृत्योर्माऽमृतं गमय’ के शुभ संकल्प का संदेश देती है। यह पर्व प्रदेश में प्रेम और सद्भाव के साथ लोगों के जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लाए।

चित्रगुप्त पूजा और भैया दूज की बधाई दी
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने चित्रगुप्त पूजा एवं भैया दूज पर्व के अवसर पर प्रदेश व देशवासियों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ज्ञान के अधिष्ठाता देवता चित्रगुप्त भगवान की पूजा एवं आराधना से लोगों में पढ़ने-लिखने की अभिरूचि बढ़ती है। अभिरूचि के फलस्वरूप बिहार में ज्ञान और शिक्षा का प्रकाश घर-घर फैलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें