कारगर रही जेपी नड्‌डा की रणनीित:बिहार की मिट्‌टी में पले-बढ़े नड्‌डा ने चुनाव संचालन में अपनी क्षमता का दिया परिचय

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
इस बार के चुनाव में नड्डा ने खूब पसीना बहाया। नड्डा की यह रणनीति काम कर गई और पार्टी राजग के घटक दलों में सबसे बड़े दल के रूप में उभरी।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने इस चुनाव में अपनी क्षमता का परिचय तो दिया ही, चुनाव संचालन में भी जादू बिखेरा। उनके नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया। भाजपा की सीटें पिछली बार की तुलना में डेढ़ गुनी हो गयी। नड्डा बिहार की मिट्टी में ही पले-बढ़े हैं। उनका बचपन पटना में ही बीता, पढ़ाई-लिखाई भी यहीं हुई। उन्होंने 25 स्थानों पर चुनाव प्रचार किया और पार्टी को बड़ी सफलता दिलवाई।

इस बार के चुनाव में नड्डा ने खूब पसीना बहाया। नड्डा की यह रणनीति काम कर गई और पार्टी राजग के घटक दलों में सबसे बड़े दल के रूप में उभरी। नड्डा ने 11 अक्टूबर से बिहार में चुनाव प्रचार शुरू किया और गया से अपने अभियान की शुरुआत की। उन्होंने करीब 3400 किमी की दूरी तय कर सभाएं कीं। वैशाली-समस्तीपुर, दरभंगा में एनडीए प्रत्याशियों की जीत सुनिश्चित करने को लेकर हाजीपुर और दरभंगा में रोड शो भी किया।
आक्रामक तेवर से हमला
नड्‌डा ने रणनीतिक जाल में विपक्ष को खूब उलझाया। उन्होंने लालू-राबड़ी शासनकाल को जंगलराज बताकर उसपर जमकर हमला बोला। तेजस्वी द्वारा किए जा रहे वादों पर बगैर नाम लिए लगातार हमला बोला। कहा-चुनाव हार जाना मंजूर है पर गलत आश्वासन नहीं देंगे। भाजपा ने जब भी घोषणा की है तो उसे लागू किया। ने भाषणों के दौरान लगातार केंद्र और बिहार में किए गए कार्यों का हवाला दिया। कहा था- एनडीए की जीत किसी व्यक्ति की जीत नहीं बल्कि बिहार की जीत होगी। बिहार में तेजी से विकास हुआ और आगे भी होगा।

