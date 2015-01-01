पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर राउंड की गिनती के बाद बदलता रहा रोमांच:शुरुआत में बढ़त बनाकर 11 राउंड तक पीछे रहे ज्ञानू नंदकिशोर यादव की 7वें राउंड तक बढ़ी रही धड़कन

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा दफ्तर में जीत के बाद एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर जश्न मनाती भाजपा की महिला कार्यकर्ता।
  • बाढ़ और पटना साहिब के भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को जीत के लिए करना पड़ा लंबा इंतजार

(राहुल पराशर) राउंडवार मतगणना के बाद रोमांच बदलता रहा। सबसे जोरदार मुकाबला बाढ़ सीट पर देखने को मिला। यहां से भाजपा के ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार सिंह पहले राउंड में आगे रहे। उन्हें 2054 और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को 1001 वोट मिले। इसके बाद 11 राउंड तक भाजपा उम्मीदवार पिछड़ते रहे। 12वें राउंड में भाजपा उम्मीदवार को 19,823 और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को 19,534 वोट मिले। इस प्रकार ज्ञानू ने 289 वोटों की बढ़त हासिल की। इसके बाद वे लगातार अपनी बढ़त को बरकरार रखने में कामयाब रहे।
पटना साहिब सीट पर कांग्रेस के प्रवीण सिंह ने शुरुआती बढ़त ली, लेकिन आठवें राउंड के बाद वे पिछड़ने लगे। आठवें राउंड में भाजपा के नंदकिशोर यादव को 16,767 और कांग्रेस को 16,445 वोट हो गए। इस प्रकार भाजपा ने 322 वोट की बढ़त ले ली। पालीगंज सीट पर पहले मुकाबला भाकपा माले के संदीप सौरभ और लोजपा की डाॅ. उषा विद्यार्थी में था।

लेकिन, बाद में जयवर्द्धन यादव मुकाबले में आए और दूसरे नंबर पर रहे। वहीं, बिक्रम सीट पर मुकाबला कांग्रेस के सिद्धार्थ और निर्दलीय अनिल कुमार के बीच रही। भाजपा के अतुल कुमार तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। इन दोनों सीटों पर पहले राउंड की मतगणना से ही पहले स्थान के लिए कोई मुकाबला नहीं दिखा। दूसरे व तीसरे स्थान के लिए मुकाबला होता दिख रहा था। शुरुआती राउंड से ही अनंत ने बनाई बढ़त : मोकामा सीट से राजद के अनंत सिंह ने शुरुआती रुझानों में बढ़त बना ली। जदयू के राजीव लोचन नारायण सिंह मुकाबले में नहीं दिखे। बख्तियारपुर सीट पर सुबह से ही कड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिला। पांच राउंड तक भाजपा के लल्लू मुखिया आगे थे।

इसके बाद राजद के अनिरुद्ध कुमार ने इस लीड को पार किया। इसके बाद हर राउंड में कड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिला। दीघा सीट पर भाजपा के संजीव चौरसिया शुरुआत से ही बढ़त बनाते दिखे। प्रारंभिक चरण में रालोसपा के संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने उनके साथ मुकाबला किया। हालांकि, बाद में महागठबंधन की ओर से भाकपा माले उम्मीदवार शशि यादव दूसरे स्थान पर आ गईं।

हर राउंड में आगे रहे नितिन नवीन

बांकीपुर सीट से भाजपा उम्मीदवार नितिन नवीन मतगणना शुरू होने के बाद से ही लगातार बढ़त बनाते रहे। उनके निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी लव सिन्हा किसी राउंड में आगे नहीं हुए। कुम्हरार सीट से भाजपा विधायक अरुण कुमार सिन्हा ने शुरुआत से मिली बढ़त को बरकरार रखा और जीत की तरफ कदम बढ़ाया।
पहले पिछड़े, फिर आगे निकले रामानंद
फतुहा सीट पर राजद के डाॅ. रामानंद यादव को शुरुआती चरण में भाजपा के सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह से कड़ा मुकाबला मिला। हालांकि, पांच राउंड के बाद जब रामानंद आगे निकले तो फिर स्थिति बदलने लगी। जीत का अंतर बढ़ने लगा। अंत में डा. रामानंद यादव को जीत मिली।दानापुर सीट से राजद के रीतलाल राय शुरू से ही आगे रहे और अंत तक बढ़त बरकरार रखी।

शुरुआत में बढ़त बनाकर भी हार गए अरुण मांझी
मनेर सीट पर राजद के भाई वीरेंद्र शुरुआत से ही आगे रहे। भाजपा के निखिल आनंद और निर्दलीय श्रीकांत निराला मुकाबले में दिखे। फुलवारी सीट से माले के उम्मीदवार गोपाल रविदास ने बड़ी जीत हासिल की। हालांकि, शुरुआती चरण में जदयू के अरुण मांझी ने बढ़त पाई थी। मसौढ़ी सीट से जदयू की नूतन पासवान राजद की रेखा देवी के सामने बड़ी चुनौती नहीं खड़ी कर पाईं। पहले चरण से के वोटों की गिनती से ही उन्होंने बढ़त ले ली।

