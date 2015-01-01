पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

16 का परिचालन घटाया:कोहरे की वजह से 31 जनवरी तक आधा दर्जन स्पेशल ट्रेनें रद्द, कई के फेरों में कमी

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजधानी सहित आधा दर्जन ट्रेनें 2 घंटे से ज्यादा लेट

सर्दियों के शुरू होते ही ट्रेनों पर कोहरे की मार पड़ने लगी है। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने परिचालन पर कोहरे के असर को ध्यान में रखते हुए 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी 2021 तक आधा दर्जन स्पेशल ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। वहीं रोज चलने वाली 16 स्पेशल ट्रेनों के परिचालन को भी 31 जनवरी 2021 तक घटा दिया गया है।

पूर्व मध्य रेल के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि कोहरे के कारण यात्रियों की सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखते हुए एवं संरक्षित रेल परिचालन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी 2021 तक तीन जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन पूरी तरह रद्द करते हुए तथा प्रतिदिन चलायी जाने वाली आठ जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों के परिचालन के दिनों में कमी की जा रही है।

वहीं कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनों के परिचालन में विलंब होने लगा है। शुक्रवार को पटना आने वाली नई दिल्ली राजधानी सहित आधा दर्जन ट्रेनें 2 घंटे लेट हुई। हालांकि पटना से ओरिजिनेट होने वाली सभी ट्रेनें अपने समय से खुलीं।

रेलवे द्वारा अधिकांश इंजनों में फॉग सेफ डिवाइस लगा दिया गया है, जो लोको पायलट को ट्रेनों की स्पीड को नियंत्रित करने में मदद करेगा। इसके अतिरिक्त फॉग मैन भी तैनात किए जा रहे हैं। कोहरे के दौरान रेल लाइन पर सिगनल की स्थिति की जानकारी देने के लिए डेटोनेटर लगाए जाएंगे। ठंड से पटरी में आई दरार की जानकारी जीपीएस से लैस कर्मी 24 घंटे पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे। फोग डिवाइस सहित तमाम उपाय ट्रेनों के सुरक्षित परिचालन में मदद करेंगे, कोहरे से ट्रेनों के देरी को नहीं रोका जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें