पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विभागों का बंटवारा:विभाग आधे-आधे, पर भाजपा से जदयू के विभागों का बजट डेढ़ गुना अधिक

पटना/बिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम के बाद सबसे अधिक 6 विभाग डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर के पास
  • जदयू के मंत्रियों में सबसे अधिक पांच विभाग पूर्व स्पीकर विजय चौधरी के पास
  • मंगल को हेल्थ व रोड, मेवालाल को शिक्षा व विजय को ग्रामीण विकास

राज्यपाल फागू चौहान ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की परामर्श पर मंत्रियों के बीच विभागों का बंटवारा कर दिया। बिल्कुल आधा-आधा। 22 विभाग जदयू के पास तो इतने ही भाजपा के पास। न कोई बड़ा भाई, न कोई छोटा भाई। फर्क बस इतना है कि पिछली सरकार में भाजपा के पास जो महकमे थे, वह तो हैं ही, जदयू ने अपने कोटे से पांच- उद्योग, आपदा प्रबंधन, विधि, पंचायती राज, गन्ना उद्योग विभाग भी भाजपा को सौंप दिए हैं।

जदयू ने अपने सहयोगी ‘हम’ को दो विभाग सौंपे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री समेत जदयू के 6 मंत्री बाकी 20 विभागों का जिम्मा संभालेंगे। सीएम के बाद सर्वाधिक पांच विभाग विजय चौधरी के पास हैं तो विजेंद्र यादव व अशोक चौधरी के पास चार-चार।

भाजपा के सहयोगी ‘वीआईपी’ को एक विभाग मिला है। बाकी 21 महकमे दोनों उपमुख्यमंत्रियों समेत 7 मंत्रियों के बीच बंटे हैं। इनमें सबसे अधिक 6 विभाग डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद के पास है। जदयू कोटे के मंत्रियों के विभागों का कुल बजट, भाजपा कोटे के मंत्रियों के विभागों की तुलना में 43830.65 करोड़ अधिक है।

जदयू कोटे के मंत्रियों के विभागों का कुल बजट 107348.66 करोड़ है। भाजपा के मंत्रियों के विभागों का कुल बजट 63517.97 करोड़ का है।

अब मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में दोनों दल अपने कोटे के ही विभाग बांटेंगे

एनडीए के घटक दलों के बीच विभागों का यह बंटवारा बताता है कि यही परिदृश्य कमोबेश सरकार के पूरे कार्यकाल में दिखेगा। जब भी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की बारी आएगी तो दोनों प्रमुख दल अपने-अपने कोटे के ही विभाग भविष्य में मंत्री बनाए जाने वालों को सौंपेंगे। दोनों पार्टियों के बीच अब विभागों के लेन-देन की गुंजाइश कम ही बची है।

नीतीश के पास गृह, तारकिशोर को वित्त-नगर विकास, रेणु को उद्योग

नीतीश कुमार, मुख्यमंत्री
सामान्य प्रशासन, गृह, मंत्रिमंडल सचिवालय, निगरानी, निर्वाचन। और ऐसे सभी विभाग जो किसी मंत्री को आवंटित नहीं है।

तारकिशोर प्रसाद, डिप्टी सीएम
वित्त, वाणिज्य कर, पर्यावरण, वन व जलवायु परिवर्तन, सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी, आपदा प्रबंधन, नगर विकास एवं आवास।

रेणु देवी, डिप्टी सीएम
पंचायती राज, पिछड़ा व अति पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण, उद्योग।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें