पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Here EVM Button Is Also Pressed By The Domination Of The Bullies; 'Winnability Factor' Is At The Top, Its Foundation Rests On 'Money' And 'Muscle' Power.

एनालिसिस:यहां दबंगों के दबदबे से भी दबता है ईवीएम का बटन; ‘विनिबिलिटी फैक्टर’ टॉप पर, ‘मनी’ और ‘मसल’ पावर पर टिकी है इसकी बुनियाद

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे अधिक बाहुबली या दबंग उम्मीदवार दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में ही आजमा रहे किस्मत

चुनाव में तमाम हथकंडे अपनाए गए हैं, जाते रहे हैं। इनमें ‘विनिबिलिटी फैक्टर’ टॉप पर है। यह एक ऐसा फैक्टर है जिसकी बुनियाद ही ‘मनी’ और ‘मसल’ पावर पर टिकी है। नीति आधारित राजनीति के विचलन के शुरुआती दौर में इस पावर से लबरेज लोग राजनीति के खाद-पानी बने। बूथ लूटने के दौर में प्रत्याशियों ने इनका खूब इस्तेमाल किया।

दूसरों को जिताने वाली इन ताकतों ने सत्ता का संरक्षण हासिल करने के इरादे से सब किया। समय के साथ इन ताकतों ने खुद अपने लिए स्पेस तलाश लिया। दूसरों को जिताने वाले चुनावी मैदान में खुद दावेदार बन गए। चुनाव जीतने लगे। कई पर कानून का शिकंजा कसा। सजायाफ्ता हुए।

कई चुनाव लड़ने के अयोग्य करार दिए गए तो उन्होंने अपनी पत्नियों, भाइयों, भतीजों तक को आगे किया और खुद परछाईं के रूप में साथ हो लिए और अपनों को चुनाव जिता ले गए। जो दिवंगत हुए उनके परिजन भी लड़े और जीते। कुछ तो दो-तीन टर्म से जीत रहे हैं और पुराने दाग धुलने का दावा भी करते हैं।

सबसे अधिक बाहुबली या दबंग उम्मीदवार दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में ही आजमा रहे किस्मत

17वीं विधानसभा का चुनाव भी इस परिदृश्य से अछूता नहीं है। ‘बाहुबली’ या ‘दबंग’ कहे जाने वाले ऐसे लोग ठीक-ठाक संख्या में मैदान में हैं। चुनाव के हर चरण में हैं। सबसे अधिक (दर्जन भर से ज्यादा) दूसरे चरण में जहां मंगलवार को मतदान होना है। तीनों चरणों को मिला लें तो संख्या तकरीबन दो दर्जन से पार पहुंच जाती है।

ऐसे लोग हर पार्टी में हैं। निर्दलीय भी हैं। पार्टियों के पास इनके लिए घोषित तर्क है... जो जनता की अदालत में मुकदमा जीतते हैं, उन्हें ‘बाहुबली’, ‘दबंग’ या कुछ और कहना दिमागी फितूर से अधिक कुछ नहीं। चुनाव लड़ने वाला हर शख्स समाजसेवक है और जीतने वाला हर कोई ‘माननीय’।
उम्मीदवार जिनकी गिनती इलाके में दबंग या उनके रिश्ते में होती है- दानापुर-रीतलाल राय (राजद), लालगंज- विजय कुमार शुक्ला (निर्दलीय), मटिहानी- नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह (जदयू), कुचायकोट- अमरेंद्र कुमार पांडेय (जदयू) और काली प्रसाद पांडेय (कांग्रेस), गोविंदगंज- राजू तिवारी (लोजपा-राजन तिवारी के बड़े भाई), शिवहर-पूर्व सांसद आनंद मोहन के बेटे चेतन आनंद (राजद), महनार-पूर्व सांसद रामा सिंह की पत्नी वीणा सिंह (राजद), खगड़िया-ऱणवीर यादव की पत्नी पूनम देवी यादव (जदयू), एकमा-धूमल सिंह की पत्नी सीता देवी (जदयू), छपरा- पूर्व सांसद प्रभुनाथ सिंह के बेटे रंधीर कुमार सिंह (राजद), बनियापुर- पूर्व सांसद प्रभुनाथ सिंह के भाई केदारनाथ सिंह (राजद), रुन्नी सैदपुर-राजेश चौधरी की पत्नी गुड्‌डी देवी (लोजपा) सहरसा-पूर्व सांसद आनंद मोहन की पत्नी लवली आनंद (राजद), रूपौली- अवधेश मंडल की पत्नी बीमा भारती, (जदयू), धमदाहा-दिवंगत बूटन सिंह उर्फ मधुसूदन सिंह की पत्नी लेसी सिंह (जदयू), मोकामा-अनंत सिंह (राजद), तरारी-सुनील पांडेय (निर्दलीय), ब्रह्मपुर-हुलास पांडेय (लोजपा), शाहपुर-शोभा देवी, (दिवंगत विशेश्वर ओझा की पत्नी, निर्दलीय),संदेश-अरुण यादव की पत्नी किरण देवी (राजद),नवादा- राजबल्लभ यादव की पत्नी विभा देवी (राजद),अतरी- दिवंगत बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद यादव की पत्नी मनोरमा देवी (जदयू)।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें