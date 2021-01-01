पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई:हाईकोर्ट ने निगम से पूछा-कितने आवासीय मकानों का हो रहा है व्यावसायिक इस्तेमाल

पटना38 मिनट पहले
पटना हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पटना हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
  • विभागों पर पटना नगर निगम के बकाए का भुगतान 3 हफ्ते में हो जाए
  • मुख्य सचिव को बैठक कर इसे सुनिश्चित करने को कहा

पटना हाईकोर्ट ने सरकारी विभागों पर पटना नगर निगम के बकाए के भुगतान के लिए 3 हफ्ते का समय तय किया है। कोर्ट ने राज्य के मुख्य सचिव को निर्देश दिया-आला अफसरों के साथ बैठक कर इसे सुनिश्चित करें। चीफ जस्टिस संजय करोल व जस्टिस एस. कुमार की खण्डपीठ, एडवोकेट मयूरी की जनहित याचिका पर सोमवार को सुनवाई कर रही थी।

सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट रूम में नगर विकास सचिव मौजूद थे। उन्होंने कोर्ट को बताया कि केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग की अनुशंसित 204 करोड़ रुपये की रकम पटना नगर निगम को दे दी गयी है। खंडपीठ ने सरकार से पूछा- निगम के लिए 15 वीं स्टेट फाइनांस कमीशन द्वारा अनुशंसित राशि कब तक मिलेगी, इसकी जानकारी अगली सुनवाई तक दें।

कोर्ट ने पटना नगर निगम से यह चार जानकारी मांगी। एक, निगम के क्षेत्र में ऐसे कितने होल्डिंग हैं जो म्युनिसिपल टैक्स नेट में नहीं आते हैं और इन्हें टैक्स के दायरे में कब तक लाया जाएगा? दूसरा, निगम के क्षेत्र में ऐसे कितने होल्डिंग हैं जो आवासीय तौर पर अंकित हैं लेकिन जिसका उपयोग कॉमर्शियल के तौर पर हो रहा है?

तीसरा, आवासीय मकानों के जितने हिस्से में कॉमर्शियल काम हो रहे हैं , वहां कॉमर्शियल रेट पर टैक्स लेने के लिए निगम क्या कवायद कर रही है? चौथा, निगम के दायरे में ऐसे कितने होल्डिंग है, जहां से टैक्स नहीं मिलता या टैक्स भुगतान में डिफाॅल्टर हैं? यह जानकारी निगम को तीन हफ्ते में देनी है। अगली सुनवाई 3 हफ्ते बाद होगी।

हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस के कोर्ट में नहीं हुई तालाबंदी
पटना हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस के कोर्ट में सोमवार को तालाबंदी नहीं हुई। वकीलों की एक जमात ने चीफ जस्टिस कोर्ट में तालाबंदी करने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन, ऐसा कहने वाले वकील नदारद रहे। कोर्ट की सुरक्षा को लेकर बहुत सख्त इंतजाम था। आम दिनों की तरह चीफ जस्टिस की अध्यक्षता वाली खंडपीठ के समक्ष मुकदमों की शांतिपूर्वक सुनवाई हुई। किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना की खबर सुनने को नहीं मिली।

चीफ जस्टिस तथा जस्टिस एस. कुमार की खंडपीठ ने मुकदमों की फिजिकल सुनवाई की। हाईकोर्ट के सभी गेट पर पुलिस को तैनात किया गया था। सभी आने-जाने वालों की सघन जांच की जा रही थी। सभी को मेटल डिटेक्टर के दरवाजे से होकर जाने की व्यवस्था आम दिनों की तरह थी।

संभावित खतरों से निपटने के लिए दंगा नियंत्रण वाहन भी था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से आम दिनों की तरह थर्मल स्कैनिंग और हैंड सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था थी। पटना हाईकोर्ट के तीन अधिवक्ता संघों की समन्वय समिति के अध्यक्ष योगेश चंद्र वर्मा ने सभी वकीलों को धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने कहा-वकीलों ने तालाबंदी सम्बंधी भ्रामक बयान से दूर रहकर हाईकोर्ट की गरिमा को बचाया।

