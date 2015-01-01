पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  • How Fake Teachers Will Be Caught, Only The Folder Will Disappear; Education Department Gave Ultimatum Till 23

कार्रवाई:कैसे गिरफ्त में आएंगे फर्जी शिक्षक, फोल्डर ही गायब; शिक्षा विभाग ने 23 तक फिर दिया अल्टीमेटम

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राज्य के 1 लाख 10 हजार 410 नियोजित शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक और प्रशैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र के फोल्डर गायब हैं। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर निगरानी पिछले 4 साल से नियोजित शिक्षकों के शिक्षण और प्रशिक्षण प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच कर रही है। लगातार आदेश के बाद भी अबतक पंचायत और प्रखंड स्तरीय नियोजन इकाइयों से सभी शिक्षकों के फोल्डर निगरानी को नहीं मिले।

इस कारण जांच पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। इस संबंध में एक बार फिर प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने सभी जिलों के डीईओ और डीपीओ (स्थापना) को पत्र भेज कर निगरानी को जांच के लिए फोल्डर 23 दिसंबर तक अनिवार्य रूप से उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है।

फोल्डर गायब क्यों हुए ?

  • फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट के आधार पर नियोजित शिक्षकों की बहाली
  • अधिक अंक वाले अभ्यर्थी की जगह कम अंक वाले का चयन
  • मेधा सूची के प्रकाशन में भी बरती गई अनियमितता
