पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिशानिर्देश जारी:आईएएस अफसरों को 31 जनवरी तक देना होगा चल-अचल संपत्ति का ब्योरा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश सभी आईएएस अधिकारियों को अपनी चल-अचल संपत्ति का ब्योरा 31 जनवरी तक देने का निर्देश दिया है। यह जानकारी उन्हें वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करना है। वहीं सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग को भी इसकी जानकारी से उन्हें अवगत कराना है।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा जारी दिशानिर्देश के तहत राज्य के सभी आईएएस अधिकारियों को अपने अचल संपत्ति की विवरणी विस्तार से स्पैरो के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन करना होगा। 1 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी तक अधिकारी संपत्ति की जानकारी ऑनलाइन अपलोड कर सकेंगे।

शासन और प्रशासन में पारदर्शिता लाने और उसे भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्त रखने के लिए अधिकारियों से लेकर मंत्रियों और यहां तक की मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा भी सार्वजनिक रूप से अपनी संपत्ति की घोषणा की परंपरा रही है।

इसी कड़ी में बिहार सरकार ने अपने सभी आईएएस अधिकारियों को इस वर्ष का सम्पूर्ण अचल संपत्ति का विवरण उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। बिहार संवर्ग के भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के अधिकारियों से कहा गया है कि 31 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो रहे पंचांग वर्ष 2020 की स्थिति पर आधारित अचल संपत्ति विवरण ऑनलाइन जमा करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें