  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • IAS Shishir Sinha Retires Without Taking Oath From Governor, Takes Over As Chairman Of Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission

यह पूरी तरह असंवैधानिक:बिना राज्यपाल से शपथ लिए रिटायर आईएएस शिशिर सिन्हा ने बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष का पद संभाला

पटना2 घंटे पहले
रिटायर आईएएस शिशिर सिन्हा ने राज्यपाल से शपथग्रहण किए बिना बुधवार काे बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष का पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया।
  • सिन्हा को आयोग के अध्यक्ष बनाने की अधिसूचना जारी हुई थी, पर चुनाव की घोषणा के कारण नहीं ले पाए थे शपथ

(ब्रजकिशोर दूबे) संवैधानिक प्रावधानाें के मुताबिक राज्य सरकार द्वारा नियुक्ति की घाेषणा के बावजूद बिना राज्यपाल से शपथ लिए वह व्यक्ति बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग का अध्यक्ष पद नहीं संभाल सकता है। लेकिन रिटायर आईएएस शिशिर सिन्हा ने राज्यपाल से शपथग्रहण किए बिना बुधवार काे बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष का पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया।

वह गुरुवार को भी कार्यालय अाए। इससे आयोग दफ्तर के साथ-साथ उर्जा विभाग के कर्मचारी और अधिकारी भी परेशान रहे। कई ने तो दबी जुबान से ही सिन्हा को यह भी बताया कि यह कार्य उचित नहीं। इस पद से 1 अक्टूबर 2020 को एसके नेगी सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे। इसके बाद से अध्यक्ष का पद खाली था। राज्य सरकार के नोटिफिकेशन के बाद राज्यपाल से पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ लेनी थी। लेकिन, चुनाव के कारण सिन्हा का शपथग्रहण नहीं हो सका।
देश के पूर्व एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने भी कहा-बिना शपथ लिए कोई भी व्यक्ति इस तरह पद संभाल ही नहीं सकता

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार इलेक्ट्रिसिटी एक्ट की धारा 89 (3) के अनुसार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष को राज्यपाल से पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ लेना अनिवार्य है। अबतक अध्यक्ष बनने वाले सभी लोगों को राज्यपाल के द्वारा पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलायी गयी है।

लेकिन, शिशिर सिन्हा ने बगैर शपथ लिए पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया है। देश के पूर्व एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल एस.डी. संजय ने भी कहा कि आफिस में प्रवेश करने के पहले शपथ लेना आवश्यक है। कोई व्यक्ति अगर ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो वह नियमानुकूल नहीं है।
अभी तक सिन्हा का शपथग्रहण नहीं हुआ है। उनके शपथग्रहण की तिथि तय होने पर ही उन्हें शपथ दिलायी जाएगी। -चैतन्य प्रसाद, राज्यपाल के प्रधान सचिव

सवाल ये भी: बीपीएससी का अध्यक्ष रह चुका व्यक्ति इस आयोग का अध्यक्ष कैसे बन सकता है
सरकार के नोटिफिकेशन पर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। संविधान की धारा 319 बी के तहत बीपीएससी का अध्यक्ष रहने वाला व्यक्ति राज्य सरकार के अन्य विभागों में अध्यक्ष के पद पर नियुक्त नहीं हो सकता है। सिन्हा हाल ही में बीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं।

इधर, ऊर्जा विभाग के संयुक्त सचिव विनोदानंद झा ने कहा कि सिन्हा के योगदान का मामला संज्ञान में नहीं आया है। आएगा तो विभाग देखेगा। लेकिन, बीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष रहे लोगों का दूसरी जगहों पर योगदान होता रहा है।

नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार फॉर्मल ज्वाइनिंग दी: सिन्हा
मैंने नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार फॉर्मल ज्वाइनिंग दी है। कोई कार्य नहीं कर रहा। शपथ ग्रहण के बाद ही औपचारिक योगदान दूंगा और विधिवत काम प्रारंभ करूंगा। -शिशिर सिन्हा, नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष

पदग्रहण के इस मामले का चुनाव से संबंध नहीं है। -संजय कुमार सिंह, अपर मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी

