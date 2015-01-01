पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेंडरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन:वेंडरों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए निगम की ओर से जारी किए जाएंगे पहचान पत्र

पटना25 मिनट पहले
पटना नगर निगम क्षेत्र में वेंडरों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए विशेष रूप से कार्ययोजना तैयार की गई है। इसके तहत हरेक फुटपाथी विक्रेता को नगर निगम की ओर से पहचान पत्र जारी किया जाएगा। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को परिचय पत्र जारी करने से पहले उनके दुकानों का सर्वेक्षण किया जाएगा। पंजीकरण कराने वाले दुकानों का निरीक्षण के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

निर्धारित वेंडिंग स्थलों के आसपास ही फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को अपनी दुकान लगाने की अनुमति होगी। वेंडिंग जोन का प्रावधान होते ही उन्हें वहां शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा। इससे फुटपाथी दुकानदारों के कारण सड़कों पर होने वाले जाम से लोगों को मुक्ति मिल सकेगी।

नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने पथ विक्रेता (जीविका संरक्षण और पथ विक्रय विनियमन) अधिनियम 2014 की धारा 26 के तहत नगर विक्रय समिति ने फुटपाथी दुकानदारों के संबंध में होने वाले कार्यों के लिए समय सीमा का निर्धारण कर दिया है। इन कार्यों के लिए अधिकारियों की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है। इससे फुटपाथी दुकानदारों की समस्या को शीघ्र सुलझाने में कामयाबी मिल जाएगी।

रजिस्ट्रेशन में ली जाएगी फुटपाथी दुकानदारों की पूरी जानकारी
फुटपाथी दुकानदारों की पूरी जानकारी रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय ली जाएगी। पंजीकरण के समय दुकानदारों को परिवार का फोटो, फुटपाथ विक्रेता का फोटो, आधार कार्ड की फोटोकॉपी और मोबाइल एप के जरिए जीआईएस आधारित सर्वेक्षण कराना होगा। पंजीकरण को मुफ्त किया गया है। एसयूएलएम वेबसाइट पर सर्वेक्षण की विवरणी के आधार पर फुटपाथी विक्रेताओं को पहचान पत्र जारी करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पांच वर्ष पर होगा रिन्युअल
फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को जारी किए जाने वाले प्रमाण पत्रों का रिन्युअल हर पांच वर्ष पर किया जाएगा। पहचान पत्र और विक्रेता प्रमाण पत्र के लिए नगर निगम में आवेदन करना होगा। रिन्यूअल के समय पुराने पंजीकरण व प्रमाण पत्रों के आधार पर सर्वेक्षण किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए 500 रुपए रिन्यूअल शुल्क जमा करना होगा। दो महीने के भीतर प्रमाण पत्रों का रिन्यूअल कर दिया जाएगा। अगर किसी फुटपाथी दुकानदार का पहचान पत्र या विक्रेता प्रमाण पत्र गुम हो जाता है या चोरी हो जाता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में डुप्लीकेट प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

