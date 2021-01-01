पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:मुखिया के घर के 100 मीटर के अंदर है बूथ तो करें आपत्ति

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के अनुसार एट द रेट ऑफ एसईसीबिहार लिख कर कोई भी आयोग को सर्च कर सकता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के अनुसार एट द रेट ऑफ एसईसीबिहार लिख कर कोई भी आयोग को सर्च कर सकता है।
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने कहा- 11 फरवरी के बाद किसी भी आवेदन पर नहीं किया जाएगा विचार

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर मतदाताओं से कहा है कि अगर किसी वर्तमान मुखिया के घर के 100 मीटर के अंदर कोई मतदान केंद्र है तो उसपर दावा-आपत्ति कर सकते हैं। इतना ही नहीं अगर कोई मतदान केंद्र निजी भवन या परिसर, पुलिस थाना, अस्पताल, डिस्पेंसरी, मंदिर या धार्मिक महत्व के स्थानों पर हो तो उसके लिए भी दावा-आपत्ति कर सकते हैं।

दरअसल पंचायत चुनाव के लिए आयोग ने 28 जनवरी को मतदान केंद्रों का प्रारूप प्रकाशन किया है। इसकी अवधि 11 फरवरी तक है। इस अवधि में कोई भी मतदाता इस संबंध में दावा-आपत्ति या सुझाव दे सकता है। आयोग ने यह भी कहा है कि मतदाता को मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने के लिए दो किमी से अधिक दूरी तय करनी पड़ती हो तो, मतदान केंद्र जर्जर भवन में हो, मतदान केंद्र ग्राम पंचायत के बाहर हो, वार्ड में भवन उपलब्ध हो लेकिन मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित न हो तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में कोई भी ऑफ लाइन या ऑन लाइन दावा-आपत्ति या सुझाव संबंधी आवेदन दे सकता है।

ऑफलाइन आवेदन संबंधित प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को दिया जा सकता है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर समाधान मतदान केंद्र पर क्लिक कर दिया जा सकता है। मतदान केंद्रों की सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 2 मार्च को होगा। 11 फरवरी के बाद किसी भी आवेदन पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। मतदाता मतदान केंद्रों की सूची संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय, प्रखंड कार्यालय, अनुमंडल कार्यालय या जिला दंडाधिकारी के कार्यालय में देख सकते हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर भी चुनाव आयोग को भेज सकते हैं सुझाव व शिकायतें

पटना | पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर आम लोगों से जुड़ने के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग सोशल मीडिया का सहारा ले रहा है। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि आयोग ने लोगों तक पहुंचने के लिए सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफाॅर्म पर खुद को उतारा है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के अनुसार एट द रेट ऑफ एसईसीबिहार लिख कर कोई भी आयोग को सर्च कर सकता है।

आयोग सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से न सिर्फ लोगों को दिन-प्रतिदिन की गतिविधियों की जानकारी देगा बल्कि लोगों के प्राप्त सुझावों व शिकायतों का निपटारा करेगा। राज्य में मार्च से मई के बीच पंचायत का चुनाव होना है। फिलहाल वोटर लिस्ट तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser