अंतिम रिजल्ट में होगी देरी:कोरोना के कारण बूथ बढ़ाए तो ईवीएम भी 40% बढ़ीं, ऐसे में मतगणना में भी लगेगा समय

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
चुनाव आयोग ने मतगणना के लिए सभी 243 विस क्षेत्र के लिए एक-एक काउंटिंग आॅब्जर्वर तैनात किए हैं।
  • 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, हर सीट के 5-5 बूथों की वीवीपैट पर्ची की भी होगी गिनती

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का परिणाम आने में इस बार देर होगी। इसकी वजह है कोरोना के कारण बूथों की संख्या में वृद्धि होनी। बूथों की संख्या बढ़ने के कारण ईवीएम की संख्या भी अधिक होगी, लिहाजा वोटों की गिनती के लिए पहले के चुनावों की तुलना में अधिक राउंड के बाद परिणाम आएंगे। पिछले विधानसभा चुनावों में वोटों की गिनती की प्रक्रिया करीब 12 घंटों में पूरी हो जाती थी। ईवीएम से वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8.30 बजे शुरू होती है, यानी करीब साढ़े 11 घंटे का वक्त लगता था और करीब 8 बजे रात तक रिजल्ट आ जाता था। इस बार चुनाव में पहले 72 हजार बूथ तय थे, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण इनकी संख्या बढ़ाकर 1 लाख 6 हजार की गई।

इससे ईवीएम की संख्या भी करीब 40% बढ़ी। ऐसे में वोटों की गिनती में भी पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले एक चौथाई समय ज्यादा लगने की संभावना है। अंतिम चुनाव परिणाम आने में करीब 3 से 4 घंटे की देर हो सकती है।

सभी 38 जिलों में बनाए 55 मतगणना केंद्र

निर्वाचन विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार राज्य के 38 जिलों में 55 मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जिन जिलों में केंद्र छोटे हैं वहां दो केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। पटना में एक ही मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया है। 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी। मतगणना के लिए अधिकतम 14 टेबल होंगी। जिन केंद्राें में बड़े हॉल हैं वहां एक ही हॉल में 14 टेबल होंगी।

जहां हाॅल छोटे होंगे वहां कोरोना से बचाव के लिए चुनाव आयोग की गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखकर दो हॉल में 7-7 टेबल लगाई जाएंगी। एक हॉल में आरओ (रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर) की ड्यूटी होगी और दूसरे में एआरओ की। दो हॉल में अलग-अलग 7-7 टेबल होने के बाद भी इसे 14 टेबल का एक राउंड माना जाएगा।

243 काउंटिंग ऑब्जर्वर किए गए तैनात
चुनाव आयोग ने मतगणना के लिए सभी 243 विस क्षेत्र के लिए एक-एक काउंटिंग ऑब्जर्वर तैनात किए हैं। ऑब्जर्वर की निगरानी में वोटों की गिनती होगी। सभी ऑब्जर्वर पल-पल की रिपोर्ट आयोग को देंगे।

पाेस्टल बैलेट की गिनती सबसे पहले

सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे से पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती शुरू होगी। इसके आधे घंटे के बाद यानी 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम के वाेटाें की गिनती शुरू होगी। इसके अलावा सभी विस क्षेत्रों के पांच-पांच बूथों की वीवीपैट की पर्ची की गिनती होगी। वीपीपैट की गिनती इसलिए होगी कि ईवीएम और उसके आंकड़े मैच कर रहे हैं या नहीं।

अगर ईवीएम के वोट के आंकड़े और वीपीपैट की पर्ची मैच नहीं होंगे तो वैसी हालत में वीपीपैट पेपर स्लिप की काउंटिंग होगी। निर्वाचन विभाग के अधिकारी भी मान रहे हैं कि बूथों और ईवीएम बढ़ने के कारण चुनाव परिणाम आने में देर होगी। मतगणना के दिन निर्वाचन विभाग का कंट्रोल रूम देर रात तक काम करेगा।

