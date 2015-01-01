पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजस्वी यादव बोले:सरकार ने अगले एक महीने में 19 लाख रोजगार नहीं दिया तो सड़क पर उतरेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने एक महीने के अंदर 19 लाख रोजगार नहीं दिया तो वे जनता के साथ सड़क पर उतरेंगे। हमने तो कहा था कि पहली कैबिनेट में 10 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देंगे। पर भाजपा और एनडीए ने वादा किया कि वह 19 लाख को रोजगार देंगे। पर उन्होंने यह नहीं बताया कि वह कब तक यह रोजगार देंगे? राजद इसके लिए भाजपा और एनडीए सरकार को एक महीने का वक्त दे रहा है। इसके बाद पार्टी जनता के साथ सड़क पर उतरेगी। बिहार के युवाओं को रोजगार चाहिए।

तेजस्वी ने कहा कि घोटाले के आरोपी एक मंत्री से इस्तीफा लेने से क्या हो जाएगा? ऐसे कई लोग हैं। उन्होंने शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. अशोक चौधरी को निशाने पर लिया। कहा- डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी को हटाकर डॉ. अशोक चौधरी को शिक्षा मंत्री बनाने का क्या मतलब है? डॉ. अशोक चौधरी के शिक्षा मंत्री रहने के दौरान भी विभाग में कई गड़बड़ियां हो चुकी हैं।

सरकार को इस पर जवाब देना चाहिए। उन्होंने अपने ऊपर लगे भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों पर कहा कि क्या मेरे उपमुख्यमंत्री रहते मुझ पर कोई आरोप लगा? हम चुनौती देते हैं उपमुख्यमंत्री रहते मुझ पर कोई आरोप लगाए, उसे सिद्ध करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें