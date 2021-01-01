पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना के सीसीटीवी खराब:आईजी ने बुडको को लिखा पत्र, कहा- राजधानी के खराब पड़े सीसीटीवी को जल्द ठीक कराएं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना पुलिस फिलहाल 80 कैमरों के भरोसे काम चला रही है। इन कैमरों में से भी कई अक्सर खराब रहते हैं।
पटना पुलिस फिलहाल 80 कैमरों के भरोसे काम चला रही है। इन कैमरों में से भी कई अक्सर खराब रहते हैं।
  • बुडको ने लगाए थे 198 कैमरे, छह साल में ही सभी हो गए खराब

राजधानी में सीसीटीवी कैमरों के खराब होने से आपराधिक घटनाओं के अनुसंधान में हो रही परेशानी की शिकायत अक्सर पुलिस अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचती है। कैमरों की बुरी हालत के संबंध में दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद आईजी सेंट्रल रेंज संजय सिंह ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया।

आईजी ने कहा कि शहर में कैमरे के रखरखाव की जिम्मेवारी बुडको की है। बुडको को पत्र लिखकर कैमरों को जल्द ठीक कराने को कहा गया है। शहर में बुडको की तरफ से वर्ष 2013 में 198 कैमरे लगाए गए थे। इनमें से 11 एएनपीआर (ऑटोमेटिक नंबर प्लेट रिकार्डर) और 20 पीटूजेड (प्वाइंट टू जूम) कैमरे थे। सारे कैमरे साल 2019 से ही खराब हैं।
स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत लगेंगे 1600 कैमरे
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर में 1600 कैमरे लगने हैं। एसएसपी कार्यालय में निर्माणाधीन भवन में इसका कंट्रोल रूम बनेगा। 150 से अधिक जगहों पर एएनपीआर कैमरा लगाया जाएगा।

विज्ञापन एजेंसी के कैमरों के भरोसे पुलिस
पटना पुलिस फिलहाल 80 कैमरों के भरोसे काम चला रही है। इन कैमरों में से भी कई अक्सर खराब रहते हैं। इन कैमरों के अलावा पुलिस दुकानों और मकानों के कैमरों के भरोसे रहती है। नतीजा यह होता है कि अच्छी क्वालिटी का सीसीटीवी फुटेज नहीं मिलता है। पटना पुलिस जिन कैमरों के भरोसे काम चला रही है, वे सभी पीपीपी मोड वाले कैमरे हैं। ये कैमरे क्राफ्ट, एम एडकॉम और इमेजिका के हैं। ये विज्ञापन कंपनी यूनीपोल और पुलिस पोस्ट पर अपना विज्ञापन लगवाती है और वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरा भी लगाती है।

