सहूलियत:बच्चे के गले में फंसी चीज बिना चीरफाड़ निकालने की सुविधा आईजीआईएमएस में

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • चिकित्सकों ने ब्रोंकोस्कॉपी तकनीक की मदद से निकाली गले में फंसी सीटी

बच्चे गलती से कुछ इस तरह की चीज निगल लेते हैं, जिससे परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। बच्चों के गले में फंसी ऐसी चीज काे ब्रोंकोस्कॉपी तकनीक से निकालने की सुविधा आईजीआईएमएस के पेडिएट्रिक सर्जरी विभाग में हो गई है। गुरुवार काे भागलपुर के एक 8 साल बच्चे के गले में फंसी सीटी को बगैर किसी चीर-फाड़ के सुरक्षित तरीके से निकाल लिया गया। बच्चा जब सांस छोड़ता था ताे सीटी बजने की आवाज आती थी। उसे सांस लेने में भी दिक्कत हो रही थी। उसकी परेशानी बढ़ती जा रही थी।
मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल ने बताया कि बच्चे सीटी, पिन, अंगूठी, कान की बाली जैसी चीजें गलती से निगल लेते हैं। इसे दूरबीन विधि से बगैर किसी तरह का चीरा लगाए निकालने की सुविधा उपलब्ध हो गई है। वह भी काफी कम खर्च में।
सीटी को निकालने के लिए ब्रोंकोस्कॉपी तकनीक की मदद ली गई
विभाग के डॉ. रामधनी यादव के मुताबिक बच्चे की कोरोना समेत कुछ अन्य जांच कराई गई। फिर सीटी को निकालने के लिए ब्रोंकोस्कॉपी तकनीक की मदद ली गई। विभाग के हेड डॉ. विजयेंद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में डॉ. रामधनी यादव, डॉ. संदीप कुमार राहुल, डॉ. रामजी प्रसाद, डॉ. विनीत ठाकुर, डॉ. जहीर, डॉ. दिगंबर, डॉ. असजद करीम, डॉ. विनोद शर्मा, डॉ. विभा, डॉ. प्रियंका, डॉ. जितेंद्र की टीम ने बच्चे के गले में फंसी सीटी को निकालने में सफलता पाई। हालांकि इस तकनीक में बच्चे को बेहोश करना पड़ा। संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ.एनआर विश्वास ने चिकित्सकों की इस टीम की सराहना की है।

