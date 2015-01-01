पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाओं का मतदान बढ़ा:166 सीटों पर पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिलाओं का वोट इनमें 99 फीसदी सीटें दूसरे और तीसरे चरण की

पटना12 मिनट पहले
  • बायसी सीट पर महिलाओं ने 21.75 फीसदी अधिक वोटिंग की

17वीं विधानसभा की मंगलवार को होने वाली मतगणना एनडीए या महागठबधंन में किसके लिए मंगलदायी होगी? इसका राज महिलाओं के बढ़े मतदान में छिपा है। यह वह तबका है, जिसकी नतीजों के पूर्वानुमान में शायद ही गिनती होती है।

2010 के चुनाव से महिलाएं बूथों की ओर मजे में मुखातिब हुईं। इस बार 243 सीटों में 166 पर महिलाओं का मत प्रतिशत पुरुषों से अधिक रहा। 99% सीटें दूसरे और तीसरे चरण की हैं। 77 सीटों पर अंतर 10% से अधिक है।

बायसी सीट पर 21.75 प्रतिशत अधिक महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। यहां 76.38 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वोट किया है जबकि पुरुषों का वोट प्रतिशत 54.63 ही है। अमौर में 20.52 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से अधिक मतदान किया है। यहां महिलाओं का वोट प्रतिशत 69.16 है और पुरुषों का वोट प्रतिशत 48.64 है।

दूसरे और तीसरे फेज की 172 में से 93 सीटें राजग की

पहले फेज में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से अधिक मतदान करने में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई है। दूसरे व तीसरे फेज में 172 सीटों पर वोट पड़े इनमें से 93 सीटें एनडीए के पास हैं। और इन्हीं दो चरणों में महिलाओं का वोट पुरुषों को पार कर गया।

तेजप्रताप की हसनपुर सीट पर 67.8 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वोट डाले जो की पुरुषों के मुकाबले 17.5 प्रतिशत अधिक है।

पुरुषों ने सिर्फ 77 पर अधिक मतदान किया

पुरुषों ने 243 में सिर्फ 77 सीटों पर ही महिलाओं से अधिक वोट किया है। 90% सीटें वहीं हैं जहां पहले चरण में मतदान हुआ। महिलाओं का यह ट्रेंड 2010 से चला आ रहा है। इस बार बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं के वोट करने निकलने से जीत-हार के गणित पर भी असर पड़ सकता है।

112 सीटों पर हुई 2015 से कम वोटिंग

112 सीटों पर 2015 के चुनाव के मुकाबले कम वोटिंग हुई। आरा में 7.74 प्रतिशत वोटिंग कम हुई है। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में सबसे अधिक 9.51 प्रतिशत ज्यादा वोटिंग इस बार चकाई में हुई है।

