राज्यसभा के हुए मोदी:2005 में मोदी को शरद यादव दिल्ली से खींच लाए बिहार, बने थे डिप्टी सीएम

पटना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यसभा सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने के बाद हस्ताक्षर करते मोदी।
  • मोदी ने राज्यसभा के सदस्य के रूप में ली शपथ, सुशील मोदी फिर दिल्ली की राजनीति में उतरे

सुशील कुमार मोदी ने शनिवार काे राज्यसभा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। राज्यसभा स्थित चैम्बर (वेश्म) में सभापति वेंकैया नायडू ने उन्हें शपथ दिलाई। वे बिहार से भाजपा के चौथे राज्यसभा सांसद होंगे। मोदी बिहार भाजपा के सर्वमान्य नेता बने तो, इसके पीछे कभी भाग्य ने साथ दिया तो कभी उन्होंने अपनी ताकत भी दिखायी। उन्होंने तीन-तीन बार वोटिंग के जरिये विपक्ष का नेता बनने से लेकर उपमुख्यमंत्री बनने तक अपना वर्चस्व सिद्ध किया।

तब शरद ने कहा था- विपक्ष में रहोगे तो भाषण ही देते रह जाओगे

वर्ष 1996 में उन्होंने विपक्ष के नेता का पद हासिल किया तो रास्ता भाग्य ने ही बनाया। इस साल विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद भाजपा विपक्ष की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी। वर्ष 1995 में लालमुनी चौबे के चुनाव हार जाने के बाद मोदी का विपक्ष का नेता बनना लगभग तय था, लेकिन यह अवसर मिल गया यशवंत सिन्हा को। लेकिन एक साल बाद ही उन्हें विपक्ष का नेता बनने का मौका मिल गया। हवाला में नाम आने के कारण सिन्हा को पद छोड़ना पड़ा।

1996 में मोदी कमेटी टूर पर देवघर गए थे। विक्रम कुंवर ने उन्हें सिन्हा के इस्तीफा देने और उनके विपक्ष का नेता बनने की सूचना दी। हालांकि विपक्ष का नेता बनने के लिए मोदी को वोटिंग प्रक्रिया से गुजरना पड़ा। वर्ष 2004 में मोदी भागलपुर से लोकसभा का चुनाव जीते। हालांकि दिल्ली में एनडीए की सरकार नहीं बन पायी। वाजपेयी सरकार की करारी हार हुई। लेकिन सुशील मोदी के पास बड़ा अवसर था।

