पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • In All The Seats Of Patna District, The Caste Is Janardan, Whose Plurality Wins The Candidate Of That Caste.

जाति ही जनार्दन:पटना जिले की सभी विस सीटों पर जाति ही जनार्दन, जिसकी बहुलता उस जाति के उम्मीदवार की जीत

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाकी या तो तीसरे नंबर रहे या जमानत जब्त हो गई

(पवन प्रकाश) विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में भी जाति ही जनार्दन रही। जातीय गोलबंदी इस तरह से हुई कि जिस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जिस जाति की बहुलता रही, उसी के प्रत्याशी जीते। दूसरी जाति से मैदान में उतरे उम्मीदवार या तो तीसरे नंबर रहे या उनकी जमानत जब्त हो गई। 2010 के विधानसभा चुनाव में पालीगंज से जीती उषा विद्यार्थी इस बार तीसरे नंबर पर रहीं।

यह क्षेत्र यादव बहुल है और भूमिहार मतदाता पालीगंज में दूसरे नंबर हैं। एनडीए और महागठबंधन ने यादव जाति के उम्मीदवार को ही टिकट दिया। उषा विद्यार्थी लोजपा से मैदान में उतरीं, लेकिन रेस में नहीं आ पाईं। मोकामा में भी स्थिति यही रही। भूमिहार बहुल मोकामा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के दोनों उम्मीदवार इसी जाति के हैं। लोजपा ने निषाद जाति के सुरेश सिंह निषाद पर दांव खेला, लेकिन ये तीसरे नंबर पर चले गए।
बाढ़ से निर्दलीय उतरे लल्लू मुखिया रेस में भी नहीं रहे
राजपूत जाति की बहुलता वाले बाढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कर्णवीर सिंह यादव उर्फ लल्लू मुखिया मैदान में उतरे। उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि सभी जाति के वोटर उन्हें पसंद करेंगे। लेकिन, यहां भी लल्लू मुखिया रेस से बाहर हो गए और तीसरे नंबर पहुंच गए। बाढ़ में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच में ही सीधी टक्कर रही, जिनके उम्मीदवार राजपूत जाति के ही थे। यादव बहुल दानापुर में भी दोनों गठबंधनों ने कोई रिस्क नहीं लिया। एनडीए और महागठबंधन ने यहां यादव जाति के उम्मीदवार दिए। टक्कर दोनों जाति में रहीं, निर्दलीय उतरे कोईरी जाति दीपक कुमार तीसरे नंबर रहे।

मनेर में यादव तो बिक्रम में भूमिहार का दबदबा
मनेर में यादव जाति की बहुलता है। यहां जीत भी यादव जाति के भाई वीरेंद्र की हुई। दूसरे नंबर पर रहे भाजपा निखिल आनंद भी यादव जाति के ही हैं। निर्दलीय उतरे श्रीकांत निराला तीसरे नंबर रहे रहे, जो कि यादव जाति से ही आते हैं। बिक्रम में पहले, दूसरे और तीसरे नंबर रहे रहे उम्मीदवार भूमिहार जाति के हैं। यहां इनकी ही बहुलता है। यहां कांग्रेस के भूमिहार प्रत्याशी सिद्धार्थ सौरव को निर्दलीय अनिल कुमार ने टक्कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें