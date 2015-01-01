पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधान परिषद चुनाव:आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विवि में आज सुबह 8 बजे से विधान परिषद चुनाव की होगी मतगणना, रिजल्ट देर रातआने की संभावना

पटना27 मिनट पहले
  • पटना स्नातक और पटना शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 22 अक्टूबर काे हुई थी वाेटिंग, मैदान में 22 उम्मीदवार

विधान परिषद की पटना स्नातक और पटना शिक्षक सीट की मतगणना गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे से आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विवि स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर हाेगी। सुबह 6 बजे प्रतिनियुक्त सभी अधिकारियाें और कर्मियों को उपस्थित होने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसका मतदान 22 अक्टूबर को तीन जिलों पटना, नालंदा और नालंदा में बैलेट से हुआ था।

बैलेट से मतदान होने के कारण मतगणना में अधिक समय लगेगा। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक देर रात तक रिजल्ट आने की उम्मीद है। निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने बुधवार को मतगणना कार्य में प्रतिनियुक्त अधिकारियों और कर्मियों काे श्रीकृष्ण मेमोरियल हॉल में ब्रीफिंग की।

प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त ने डीएम कुमार रवि के मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा लिया। आयुक्त ने कहा कि मतगणना परिसर में बिना पास वाले व्यक्ति को परिसर में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। मोबाइल फोन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस, माचिस, तंबाकू आदि लेकर जाने पर रोक रहेगी। परिसर के आसपास धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू की गई है।

पर्याप्त संख्या में दंडाधिकारी पुलिस अधिकारी और पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। मतगणना केंद्र पर त्रिस्तरीय कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था है। जगह-जगह पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने के साथ वीडियोग्राफी की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित किए गए हैं।
पटना स्नातक: 14 उम्मीदवार: जदयू-नीरज कुमार, राजद-आजाद गांधी, कांग्रेस-दिलीप कुमार, निर्दलीय-रवि रंजन, भोला पासवान, ऋतुराज कुमार, व्यंकटेश कुमार शर्मा, मो. खलीलूल्लाह मंसुरी, सिकंदर, डॉ. रंधीर कुमार गुप्ता, हरशु प्रसाद सिंह, रणविजय कुमार, राकेश कुमार, नीरज कुमार।
पटना शिक्षक: 8 उम्मीदवार: भाजपा-नवल किशोर यादव, राजद-नारायण यादव, भाकपा-अशोक कुमार यादव, निर्दलीय-अवधेश कुमार सिन्हा, डॉ. नायब अली, अवधेश कुमार, वरुण कुमार सिंह, अवधेश कुमार।

15 टेबल पर होगी मतगणना

मतगणना स्थल पर पटना स्नातक और पटना शिक्षक के लिए अलग-अलग हॉल में 15-15 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। इसकी गिनती करने वाले कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। यह चुनाव बैलेट से हुआ था। इसकी गिनती अलग तरीके से होती है।
50 % से अधिक वोट लाने तक चलेगी वोटों की गिनती

विधान परिषद चुनाव का परिणाम आने में देरी हो सकती है। किसी एक उम्मीदवार को 50 फीसदी से एक वोट अधिक आने तक मतों की गिनती जारी रहेगी। अगर प्रथम वरीयता के मतों में परिणाम नहीं आता है तो फिर दूसरी वरीयता के मतों की गिनती होगी। इसी प्रकार क्रम आगे बढ़ता जाएगा।

मीठापुर बस स्टैंड से विवि के पास तक करीब 200 जवानों की तैनाती

मतगणना काे लेकर मीठापुर बस स्टैंड से विवि के पास तक करीब 200 जवानाें की तैनाती की जाएगी। गुरुवार की सुबह 5 बजे से मतगणना समाप्त हाेने तक पुलिस की तैनाती रहेगी। इस दाैरान आने-जाने वाले वाहनाें की सघन जांच की जाएगी। पटना, नालंदा व नवादा जिले में यह चुनाव 22 अक्टूबर काे हुआ था। तीनाें जिला का बैलेट पेपर आर्यभट्ट विवि में रखा गया है।

वहीं मतगणना के दाैरान ट्रैफिक में काेई खास बदलाव नहीं हाेगा। एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक में काेई खास बदलाव नहीं हाेगा क्याेंकि वहां पर मीठापुर बस स्टैंड है। वैसे ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तैनाती रहेगी। सुरक्षा के लिए 200 जवानाें की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी।

