पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • In Dhanrua, The Miscreants Robbed The Driver Of 6 Lakhs Including The Tractor, Holding The Driver Hostage

दुस्साहस:धनरुआ में बदमाशाें ने चालक को बंधक बना ट्रैक्टर समेत 6 लाख का सरिया लूटा

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद बदहवास जख्मी ट्रैक्टर चालक राजबल्लभ प्रसाद।
  • एक वृद्ध को भी पीटा, हिलसा की ओर भागे, पुलिस खंगाल रही सीसीटीवी फुटेज

धनरुआ के वीर स्थित दरधा पुल के पास हथियारबंद बाइक सवार आधा दर्जन अपराधियों ने जहानाबाद की ओर रहे एक ट्रैक्टर चालक को बंधक बनाकर ट्रैक्टर सहित उसपर लदे करीब 6 लाख का सरिया लूट चंपत हो गए। घटना मंगलवार की अल सुबह की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक फतुहा थाना के सबलपुर बाजार स्थित कामधेनु सरिया फैक्ट्री से ट्रैक्टर चालक सबलपुर निवासी राजबल्लभ प्रसाद मंगलवार की रात अपने ट्रैक्टर पर करीब 11 टन सरिया लोड कर जहानाबाद के अरवल मोड़ स्थित सिन्हा स्टील के मालिक संजय कुमार के गोदाम के लिए रवाना हुआ था।

पूर्व से कर रखी थी रेकी
उक्त अपराधियों ने पूर्व से इसकी रेकी कर रखी थी। सबलपुर से अकेले चालक राजबल्लभ प्रसाद रवाना हुआ। उसकी मानें तो सरिया लेकर वह जब बेलदारीचक के पास पहुंचा तो उसके पीछे से दो बाइक पर सवार चार युवक पास लेकर आगे बढ़े। इसपर चालक को कुछ शंका हुई तो वह बेलदारी में ही गाड़ी रोककर एक लाइन होटल चाय पीने लगा।

थोड़ी देर के बाद वह ट्रैक्टर लेकर जब वीर बाजार के पास पहुंचा तो सड़क पर खड़े एक वृद्ध ने उसे हाथ देकर रुकने के इशारा किया। वृद्ध ने उसे पभेडी मोड़ तक ले चलने की अपील की। चालक ने वृद्ध को साथ लेकर वीर से जब आगे बढ़ा। दरधा पुल के पास घात लगाए तीन बाइक पर सवार छ: अपराधियों ने जबरन गाड़ी रुकवाकर पिस्तौल के बल पर उसे कब्जे में ले लिया।

झाड़ी में ले जाकर चालक के हाथ-पैर बांधे मारपीट की। अपराधियों ने ट्रैक्टर पर सवार वृद्ध की भी पिटाई की और उसे छोड़ दिया। अपराधियों ने चालक को पास स्थित झाड़ी में ले जाकर रस्सी व गमछी से उसका हाथ-पैर बांध दिया और सभी ट्रैक्टर लेकर धनरुआ थाना से पहले बडिहा मोड़ में घुस गए और हिलसा की ओर निकल गए।

शौच के लिए निकले किसान ने किया बंधनमुक्त

इधर सुबह होने पर बंधक बना चालक शौच करने गए एक किसान को इशारा कर बंधनमुक्त हुआ और वीर बाजार पहुंच वहां आग ताप रहे स्थानीय ग्रामीणों से अपनी आपबीती बताई। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी जिसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच चालक को अपने साथ थाने ले गई।

पुलिस ने बताया कि जगह-जगह लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज को खंगाला जा रहा है। पुलिस हिलसा में भी छापेमारी करने पहुंच चुकी थी। फिलहाल पुलिस को कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लगा है। चालक के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें