क्राइम:पटना में हर साल 40 कराेड़ की बाइक व कार की हाेती चाेरी, फर्जी नंबर लागाकर बेच देते हैं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कंकड़बाग, पत्रकारनगर और आलमगंज इलाका साॅफ्ट टारगेट

पटना में वाहन चाेराें का आतंक है। घर से लेकर भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकाें से चाेर कार, बाइक व अन्य वाहन उड़ा लेते हैं। इसका अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जाता है कि पटना के शहरी से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में स्थित करीब 75 थाना इलाकाें से हर साल करीब पांच हजार कार, बाइक व अन्य वाहनाें की चाेरी हाेती है। यानी हर माह की बात करें ताे वाहन चाेरी का आंकड़ा 400 से अधिक है।

इनमें लग्जरी गाड़ियाें व छाेटे दाे पहिया वाहन भी शामिल हैं। बाइक चाेरी में सबसे ज्यादा टारगेट पर हाेंडा बाइक रहती है। गाड़ी में स्कार्पियाे। वह इसलिए कि ग्रामीण इलाकाें में इसकी डिमांड अधिक है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार, पटना जिलें में हर साल वाहनाें की जाे चाेरी हाेती है, उसकी कीमत करीब 40 कराेड़ के आसपास की है। वाहन चाेर माेहल्ले से लेकर बाइपास तक सक्रिय हैं।

बाइपास से सटे माेहल्ले कंकड़बाग, आलमगंज व पत्रकारनगर का इलाका वाहन चाेराें के साॅफ्ट टारगेट पर रहता है। इन माेहल्लाें में वाहन चाेरी करने के बाद शातिर बाइपास पकड़कर आसानी से फरार हाे जाते हैं। वाहन चुराने के बाद ये चाेर दूसरे जिलाें में जाकर बेच देते हैं। कार 60 से 90 हजार में बेचा जाता है ताे बाइक 20 से 30 हजार में। हालांकि, इन वाहनाें की कीमत इससे कई गुना अधिक हाेती है। गिराेह चाेरी के वाहनाें के ओरिजनल नंबर काे उखाड़ देते हैं और उसपर फर्जी नंबर लगाकर बेच देते हैं।

चाेरी से बेचने तक पूरा चेन करता है काम
पटना में वाहन चाेरी करने वालाें काे पूरा चेन बना है। यानी एक गिराेह चाेरी करता है, दूसरा फर्जी नंबर की व्यवस्था करता है। तीसरा पटना से वाहनाें काे लेकर जाता है और चाैथे गिराेह काे दे देता है। फिर वह गिराेह वाहनाें काे बेच देता है। इनके पास पहले से ही चाेरी के वाहनाें के खरीदाराें की लिस्ट रहती है। अगर इसी चेन में से पुलिस काे सुराग लग जाता है ताे पुलिस गिराेह काे दबाेच लेती है।

चल रही कार्रवाई
चाेरी के वाहन चाेरी के मामले हर साल करीब पांच हजार दर्ज हाेते हैं। इन गिराेह काे कई बार गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। फरार चल रहे शातिराें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई चल रही है। आलमगंज, पत्रकारनगर व कंकड़बाग इलाके में वाहन चाेरी की वारदात अन्य थाना इलाकाें से अधिक हाेती है। -उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा, एसएसपी, पटना

