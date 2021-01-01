पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैबिनेट के फैसले:सिपाही भर्ती में अब इंटर की जगह मैट्रिक स्तर के सवाल पूछे जाएंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री कन्या (उत्थान) योजना के तहत उच्चतर शिक्षा के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पहली अप्रैल से यह योजना लागू होगी।
मुख्यमंत्री कन्या (उत्थान) योजना के तहत उच्चतर शिक्षा के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पहली अप्रैल से यह योजना लागू होगी।
  • स्नातक पास करने पर सभी छात्राओं काे 50 हजार, इंटर पास करने पर अविवाहित छात्राओं को 25 हजार मिलेंगे

बिहार पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती के लिए होने वाली चयन परीक्षा का नया पाठ्यक्रम जारी किया गया है। इसके तहत इंटर की जगह मैट्रिक स्तर के सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। पाठ्यक्रम में हिन्दी, अंग्रेजी, गणित, सामान्य विज्ञान, विज्ञान के संबंधित 100 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। हर सवाल के लिए एक अंक मिलेगा। मंगलवार काे कैबिनेट ने यह फैसला लिया।

वहीं इंटर पास करने वाली अविवाहित छात्राओं को 25 हजार और स्नातक पास करने वाली विवाहित या अविवाहित छात्राओं को 50 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री कन्या (उत्थान) योजना के तहत उच्चतर शिक्षा के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पहली अप्रैल से यह योजना लागू होगी।

कैबिनेट विभाग के प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार ने बताया कि इस योजना से 4.30 लाख छात्राओं को लाभ होगा। इसके अलावा अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए 34 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए हैं। इसके तहत मैट्रिक प्रथम श्रेणी से पास करने वालों को 10 हजार और इंटर प्रथम श्रेणी पास करने वालों को 15 हजार रुपए दिये जाएंगे। विभिन्न विभागों में 344 पदों पर बहाली की मंजूरी भी दी गई है।

300 पंचायतें खत्म होंगी, 200 का होगा पुनर्गठन
कैबिनेट सचिव ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायतों के कुछ नगर निकायों में सम्मिलित कर लिए जाने के फलस्वरुप 3000 से कम आबादी वाले ग्राम पंचायतों को समीपवर्ती ग्राम पंचायत या ग्राम पंचायतों में शामिल कर उनका पुनर्गठन और नामकरण किया जाएगा। यह वर्ष 1991 के जनगणना के आधार पर होगा। पंचायती राज विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमृत लाल मीणा ने कहा कि पुनर्गठन के बाद करीब 300 पंचायत समाप्त होंगे और 200 पंचायतों के पुनर्गठन की संभावना है।

