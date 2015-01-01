पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • In The House Where Corona Patients Will Form A Containment Zone, They Will Be Able To Contact The Control Room For Advice Or Complaint.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से निपटने की तैयारी:जिस घर में कोरोना मरीज, वह कंटेनमेंट जोन बनेगा, सलाह या शिकायत के लिए कंट्राेल रूम में संपर्क कर सकेंगे

पटना13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • बुजुर्ग, बीपी, शुगर और अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित कोरोना संक्रमित अब आइसोलेशन सेंटर में रहेंगे
  • फिर से एख्टिवेट हो रहे आइसोलेशन सेंटर, जरूरत पड़ने पर कोरोना संक्रमित लोगों को रखा जाएगा

बिहार में भी छठ के बाद से धीरे-धीरे कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। इसके मद्देनजर जरूरी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। अब पटना में जिस घर में कोरोना के मरीज मिलेंगे, उसे कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाया जाएगा। इस बाबत प्रशासन को लिखा गया है। मंगलवार को इसकी पुष्टि सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीणा कुमारी सिंह ने की।

वहीं डीआईओ डॉ. एसपी विनायक ने बताया कि संक्रमित बुजुर्ग, बीपी, शुगर या फिर अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजाें को आइसोलेशन सेंटर में रहने की सलाह दी जा रही है। वे आइसोलेशन सेंटर में ही रहें, इस पर गंभीरता से विचार किया जा रहा है। ऐसे मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में रहना ठीक नहीं है। इन्हें आइसोलेशन में रखने की इजाजत नहीं भी दी जा सकती है।

आइसोलेशन सेंटरों को भी फिर से एक्टिवेट किया जा रहा है। मकसद है यदि संक्रमण और बढ़ा तो आइसोलेशन सेंटर में मरीजों को रखा जा सके। जरूरत पड़ने पर अफरातफरी का माहाैल न हाे। पाटलिपुत्र स्पोर्ट्स काॅम्प्लेक्स और बामेती में बने आइसोलेशन सेंटर को फिलहाल हटा दिया गया है। जरूरत हुई तो यहां भी फिर से व्यवस्था होगी। अभी कंगनघाट, होटल पाटलिपुत्र अशोक, सगुना मोड़ और बिहटा के आइसोलेशन सेंटर काे एक्टिव किया जाएगा। साथ ही मसौढ़ी, बाढ़ और दानापुर के अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भी आइसोलेशन सेंटर की सुविधा बहाल की जाएगी। इसकी पुष्टि डीआईओ डॉ. एसपी विनायक ने की। संक्रमित मरीज या परिजन कंट्रोल रूम या फिर टॉल फ्री नंबर पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

खतरा : त्योहार के बाद बढ़ रहा संक्रमण
त्योहारों के बाद संक्रमण बढ़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को 653, सोमवार को 412 और रविवार को 385 नए केस मिले थे। हालांकि इस दौरान जांच भी बढ़ी है। 21 को 85174, 22 को 93935, 23 नवंबर को 106055 और 24 नवंबर को 127704 जांच हुई।

राहत : हमारा रिकवरी रेट देश में सबसे ज्यादा
राज्य की रिकवरी दर 97.30 फीसदी हो गई है। यह राष्ट्रीय औसत 93.70 से 4 फीसदी अधिक है। कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 231697 हो गई है। जबकि स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 225447 हो गई है। एक्टिव केस 5000 बचे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें