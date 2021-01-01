पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

4 करोड़ के इकलौते वारिस ने क्यों की हत्या:बाइक चोर के बाद अब बड़ा रंगदार बनना चाहता था, रुपेश के हत्यारे को चढ़ा था पिस्टल का शौक

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अमित जायसवाल
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंडिगो के स्टेशन मैनेजर रुपेश सिंह की हत्या में जिस ऋतुराज को पुलिस ने मीडिया के सामने पेश किया, उसकी जिंदगी बिल्कुल अलग थी। वह जयपुर से भूगोल में ग्रेजुएट है। अंग्रेजी नॉवेल का शौकीन है। पिता की करीब 4 करोड़ की संपत्ति का इकलौता वारिस है। लेकिन बाइक के शौक में वह बाइक चोर बन गया। रंगदार बनने के लिए बड़ा गैंग बना रहा था। पिस्टल रखने का शौक चढ़ा तो मना करने पर पिता के सिर ही तमंचा तान दिया। इंडिगो मैनेजर के खाते में महज 20 हजार रुपए होने की जानकारी मिली तो अपराध बोध में रुपेश सिंह की पत्नी के नाम जमीन लिख देने की सोच रहा था।….हर हरकत में कुछ न कुछ रोचक कहानी है। सब कुछ पढ़िए यहां-

इकलौते बेटे को संभाल नहीं पाए मनोरंजन सिंह
मनोरंजन सिंह नौबतपुर में ईंट भट्‌टा चलाते हैं। मूल रूप से धनरूआ के धमौल गांव के रहने वाले हैं। लेकिन, परिवार को लेकर पटना के रामकृष्णा नगर थाना के तहत कन्हाई नगर के रोड नंबर 2 में रहते हैं। यहां पर उन्होंने काफी प्रॉपर्टी खरीद रखी है। खुद का बड़ा घर बना रखा है जिसकी कीमत 3 से 4 करोड़ के करीब है। 28 साल का ऋतुराज मनोरंजन सिंह का इकलौता बेटा है। मगर मनोरंजन सिंह अपनी इकलौती संतान को संभाल नहीं पाए। इस बात को उन्होंने पुलिस के सामने भी कबूल किया। उन्हें अब मलाल हो रहा है कि समय पर बेटे को संभाल लिया होता तो आज यह दिन देखना नहीं पड़ता। ऋतुराज के साथ-साथ पुलिस ने उसके पिता को भी पूछताछ के लिए अपनी कस्टडी में ले रखा था।

खुद के बाप पर तान दी थी पिस्टल
एक महीने में 4 से 5 बाइक की चोरी ऋतुराज खुद से करता था। उन पर पहले खुद घूमता, बाद में बेच देता। हर 10 से 15 दिन में बाइक बदलता था। बाइक की चोरी करते-करते उसे पिस्टल रखने का शौक हो गया। एक साल पहले इसने पिस्टल और गोली खरीदी थई। धीरे-धीरे इसने पटना के अलग-अलग इलाकों में युवा बाइकर्स की एक सर्किल भी बना डाली। इसे बड़ा रंगदार बनने का शौक चढ़ गया। बाद में उसने एक पिस्टल और दो कट्‌ठा जमीन खरीदी थी। जब इस बात की जानकारी उसकी मां को हुई तो उसने अपने पति मनोरंजन सिंह को बताया। फिर पिता ने ऋतुराज की पिटाई की। इस वजह से उसने अपने बाप के ऊपर ही पिस्टल तान दी थी।

जयपुर में पढ़ाई, दिल्ली में कर चुका है नौकरी
ऋतुराज ने जयपुर में रहकर पढ़ाई की है। साल 2015 में उसने सनराइज यूनिवर्सिटी से भूगोल में ऑनर्स किया। जब पुलिस ने इसके घर को खंगाला तो इसके सर्टिफिकेट भी उनके हाथ लगे। पूछताछ में भी उसने इस बात को कबूला। छापेमारी के दौरान ही अंग्रेजी के नॉवेल मिले, जिन्हें ये पढ़ा करता था। जयपुर में पढ़ाई करने के बाद वह दिल्ली में भी रहा। वहां एक कॉल सेंटर में काम किया। कुछ समय के लिए एक प्राइवेट बैंक में भी नौकरी की। इसके बाद वापस पटना आ गया। यहां आने के बाद बाइक चोरी करने लगा। उसकी नजर कीमती बाइकों पर ही टिकी रहती थी।

घर से चंद कदम की दूरी पर बना रखा था खुद का आशियाना
ऋतुराज की शादी हो चुकी है। डेढ़ साल की एक बेटी भी है। लेकिन पत्नी और बेटी को अपने साथ नहीं रखता था। दरअसल, कन्हाई नगर के आदर्श नगर में अपने घर से ही चंद कदम की दूरी पर ऋतुराज ने खुद का एक आशियाना बना रखा था। इस घर में वह अकेले रहता था। पत्नी और बेटी को अपने मां-बाप के साथ ही छोड़ रखा था। बस समय-समय पर वहां जाया करता था।

रुपेश के परिवार को अपनी जमीन देने का कर लिया था विचार
जिस वक्त ऋतुराज ने रुपेश की गोली मारकर हत्या की थी, उसे यह नहीं पता था कि रुपेश कौन है। इस बात की जानकारी उसे 13 जनवरी की सुबह हुई, जब उसने हनुमान नगर से न्यूज पेपर खरीद कर पढ़ा था। हालांकि इसके बाद वह पटना से रांची भाग गया था। वहां से पतरातू और फिर देवघर गया। लेकिन इस दरम्यान रुपेश की हत्या से जुड़ी हर खबर पर नजर रख रहा था। उसने अखबार में पढ़ा था कि रुपेश के बैंक अकाउंट में मात्र 20 हजार रुपए ही हैं। ऋतुराज ने पुलिस को बताया कि यह जानने के बाद उसके मन में एक विचार आया। उसने अपनी जमीन रुपेश के परिवार को देने का मन बना लिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser