शिक्षा मंत्री के इस्तीफा पर टकराए नेता:जदयू ने इसे सीएम का जीरो टॉलरेंस कहा, तो विपक्ष ने अपनी जीत बताया

पटना22 मिनट पहले
शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी।
  • मेवा से नसीहत लेकर तेजस्वी दें इस्तीफा : सत्तापक्ष
  • यह सिर्फ नाटक, उन्हें मंत्री बनाया ही क्यों : विपक्ष

शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी के इस्तीफे पर सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष के नेता खूब टकराए। जदयू ने इसे भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के जीरो टॉलरेंस का प्रमाण कहा, तो विपक्ष ने अपनी जीत बताया। सत्ताधारी नेताओं का कहना था कि इस इस्तीफा से नसीहत लेकर तेजस्वी यादव भी इस्तीफा दें। विपक्ष के अनुसार कि यह सिर्फ नाटक है; सबकुछ जानते हुए आखिर उनको मंत्री बनाया ही क्यों गया?

भाजपा के वरीय नेता सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा कि तेजस्वी यादव को भी इस्तीफा देना चाहिए। वे आईआरसीटीसी घोटाले में चार्जशीटेड हैं। इसका ट्रायल किसी भी दिन शुरू हो सकता है। जदयू के वरीय नेता नीरज कुमार ने कहा कि डॉ. चौधरी ने इस्तीफा देकर, नीतीश कुमार के सुशासन, भ्रष्टाचार व अपराध से कोई समझौता नहीं करने के संस्कार का मानक स्थापित किया है। तेजस्वी भी इसका अनुशरण करें, इस्तीफा दें। कैदी नंबर 3351 (लालू प्रसाद), 420 के आरोपी अपने पुत्र को विधायक दल के नेता पद से तुरंत हटाएं।

अपनी संपत्ति का खुलासा करें तेजस्वी
प्रदेश जदयू के मुख्य प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह के अनुसार तेजस्वी सिर्फ दूसरों के गिरेबान में झांकते हैं, जबकि नीतीश कुमार भ्रष्टाचार व भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपी को बर्दाश्त नहीं करते। इसी कारण डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी को इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। तेजस्वी अपनी संपत्ति का खुलासा करें। वह बताएं- उनके पास करोड़ों की संपत्ति कहां से आई। वहीं हम सेक्युलर के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डॉ. दानिश रिजवान का कहना था कि आखिर राहुल गांधी व तेजस्वी यादव से उनकी पार्टी कब इस्तीफा मांगेंगी? उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों युवराजों पर भ्रष्टाचार के मामले दर्ज हैं।

जनता के दबाव में सरकार ने लिया इस्तीफा
दूसरी तरफ तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि सिर्फ एक इस्तीफे से बात नहीं बनेगी। 19 लाख नौकरी, संविदा और समान काम-समान वेतन जैसे जन सरोकार के अनेक मुद्दे अभी बाकी हैं। डॉ. चौधरी के भ्रष्टाचार को जानते हुए उन्हें जान-बूझकर मंत्री बनाया गया। फिर इस्तीफे का नाटक रचाया गया। कांग्रेस नेता प्रेमचंद मिश्रा ने कहा कि यह कांग्रेस व अन्य विपक्षी दलों के दबाव का नतीजा है, बड़ी जीत है। आगे हम ऐसे तत्वों को एक्सपोज करते रहेंगे। भाकपा माले के राज्य सचिव कुणाल बोले- इस्तीफा, जनदबाव का नतीजा है। उनको मजबूरी में पद से हटाना पड़ा। भाकपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव अतुल कुमार अंजान ने पूछा कि नियुक्ति घोटाले के आरोपी को शिक्षा मंत्री बनाया ही क्यों गया? सरकार जवाब दे।
युवा राजद ने आक्रोश मार्च निकाला, पुतला फूंका
युवा राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मो. कारी सोहैब के नेतृत्व में युवाओं ने आक्रोश मार्च निकाला। इसके बाद आयकर गोलंबर पर मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया। यह सब डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी से इस्तीफा की मांग को लेकर हुआ। इस दौरान रामराज कुमार, प्रभात रंजन, संजय पटेल, खालिद, विक्की यादव, अमरनाथ ठाकुर आदि मौजूद थे।

