  • JDU Candidate Siddharth Patel's Victory Showed Enthusiasm In Nagwa Village From Representative To Public

उत्साह:जदयू प्रत्याशी सिद्धार्थ पटेल की जीत से नगवा गांव में प्रतिनिधि से लेकर आमलोगों में दिखा उत्साह

पटेढ़ी बेलसर4 घंटे पहले
वैशाली विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी सिद्धार्थ पटेल की जीत होते ही उनके गृह प्रखंड पटेढ़ी बेलसर के नगवा गांव में बच्चे से बूढ़े तक खुशी से झूम उठे। लोगों ने एक दूसरे को उत्साह में गुलाल लगाकर और एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी का इजहार करने लगे। वैशाली जिले के जदयू सेवा दल के जिलाध्यक्ष अविनाश कुमार लड्डू, मुखिया संगीता सिंह, पूर्व मुखिया राजकुमार सिंह, दलित प्रकोष्ठ के नेता डॉ सुमन कुमार ने पूरे गांव में लोगों से मिल कर खुशी में अबीर गुलाल लगाया। मौके पर ग्रामीण अनिरुद्ध सिंह, पैक्स अध्यक्ष सुधीर कुमार, उमा सहनी, अनन्त पासवान, मुन्ना कुमार, गुलजार पण्डित, उपेंद्र कुमार पटेल, कपिलदेव शुक्ल, गणेश राम ने बताया कि सिद्धार्थ पटेल हमलोगों के बीच चुन्नू पटेल के नाम से जाने जाते है।

वे एक कार्यकर्ता होते हुए आज हमलोगों के विधायक बन गए है। नगवा जो हमेशा से विधायक का गांव है। इस घर के विधायक सीट दूसरे गांव में चला गया था। जिसे चुन्नू पटेल ने वापस लाया। हमेशा लोगों के साथ घर की बच्चे की तरह रहते रहे है। आज विधायक बन गए। इससे गर्व की बात क्या होगी। विधायक बनने के खुशी में आम लोगों ने भी एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाया।

