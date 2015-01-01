पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेवालाल पर स्पष्टिकरण:जदयू नेता बोले- चार्जशीटेड तेजस्वी को नैतिकता पर बोलने का हक नहीं

पटना41 मिनट पहले
डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी के मामले में मीडिया से मुखातिब जदयू के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह। साथ में विधान पार्षद नीरज कुमार, प्रदेश मुख्य प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक चौधरी व पार्टी प्रवक्ता डॉ. अजय आलोक।
  • कहा- डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी ने 16 नवंबर को शपथ ली, 17 को अभियोजन की इजाजत मांगी गई, हमारे नेता ने 18 को जाना और 19 को ले लिया इस्तीफा

जदयू ने कहा कि चार्जशीटेड तेजस्वी यादव को नैतिकता व शुचिता पर बोलने का बिल्कुल अधिकार नहीं है। पार्टी ने शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी के इस्तीफा को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की शुचिता की नई गवाही बताया। स्पष्ट किया- मेवालाल ने 16 नवंबर को शपथ ली।

17 को एसपी ने उनके खिलाफ अभियोजन की इजाजत मांगी। 18 को हमारे नेता (नीतीश कुमार) को इसकी जानकारी हुई और 19 नवंबर को डॉ. चौधरी ने इस्तीफा दे दिया। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक चौधरी, विधान पार्षद नीरज कुमार, प्रदेश मुख्य प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह व प्रवक्ता डॉ. अजय आलोक मीडिया से मुखातिब थे।

उन्होंने कहा- नीतीश कुमार ने क्राइम, करप्शन, कम्युनलिज्म से न कभी समझौता किया और न ही करेंगे। उन्होंने राजनीति में शुचिता का इतिहास बनाया है। वे न किसी को फंसाते हैं, न बचाते हैं। डॉ. चौधरी प्रकरण इसका हालिया प्रमाण है।
जदयू नेताओं ने कहा- चार्जशीट से पहले ही डॉ. चौधरी का इस्तीफा ले लिया गया। यह राजनीतिक शुचिता का उच्च मापदंड है। जब भी ऐसे मौके आए, नीतीश कुमार ने नैतिकता का परिचय देते हुए संबंधित लोगों से इस्तीफा लिया है। मगर जिसका (तेजस्वी) परिवार भ्रष्टाचार में आकंठ डूबा है, उसे दूसरों पर सवाल करने का अधिकार किसने दिया? आखिर तेजस्वी क्यों बोल रहे हैं? उन्हें तो नैतिकता पर बोलने का अधिकार ही नहीं है।
हलफनामा में छिपाई जानकारी, आयोग करे कार्रवाई
जदयू नेताओं ने कहा- चुनाव आयोग, तेजस्वी यादव व तेजप्रताप यादव पर कार्रवाई करे। दोनों ने अपने हलफनामे में जानकारी छिपाई है। आपराधिक मामलों के आरोपी नेताओं का स्पीडी ट्रायल हो; उनको कानून के अनुसार तुरंत सजा मिले।

कहा- हम चाहते हैं कि तेजस्वी, विधायक का शपथ लेते समय यह जरूर बोलें- ‘मैं तेजस्वी यादव, कैदी नंबर 3351 लालू प्रसाद का बेटा शपथ लेता हूं कि मैं धारा 302 का आरोपी, एससी-एसटी एक्ट का आरोपी, आर्म्स एक्ट का आरोपी, भ्रष्टाचार के विभिन्न मामले का आरोपी होने के बावजूद...मैं सदन में शपथ ले रहा हूं।

देश के संविधान की मूल आत्मा है शुचिता। मैं इस शुचिता पर लगातार हमला करता रहूंगा...।’ चार्जशीटेड रहने तक तेजस्वी, विधायक दल के नेता का पद नहीं लें। प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस में संजय गांधी, रवींद्र सिंह, डॉ. नवीन आर्या भी मौजूद थे।

