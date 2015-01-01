पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एमएलसी चुनाव:पटना स्नातक सीट पर जदयू ने फिर जमाया कब्जा, तीसरी बार जीते नीरज, राजद के आजाद गांधी हारे

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधान परिषद की पटना स्नातक सीट पर जदयू का कब्जा बरकरार रहा। जदयू प्रत्याशी नीरज कुमार ने राजद के आजाद गांधी को 8252 मतों से हराया। नीरज कुमार को 20948, जबकि आजाद गांधी को 12696 वोट मिले। पहली वरीयता में किसी को बहुमत नहीं मिलने पर दूसरी वरीयता के आधार पर फैसला हुआ। निर्वाचन विभाग के अनुसार, पटना स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में 120450 वोटर थे।

इनमें से 58217 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। इनमें 51511 वैध और 6706 अवैध मत थे। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने कहा कि प्रथम वरीयता की गिनती के बाद आनुपातिक प्रतिनिधित्व एकल संक्रमणीय मत पद्धति के अनुरूप अधिमान्य मतों की गिनती की गई।

इसके तहत एक्सक्यूशन राउंड के 14वें राउंड में नीरज कुमार को 20948 और 13वें राउंड में आजाद गांधी को 12696 मत प्राप्त हुए। इस आधार पर सर्वाधिक मत प्राप्त करनेवाले प्रत्याशी नीरज कुमार को विजयी घोषित किया गया।
24 घंटे चली मतगणना: मतगणना आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विवि के परीक्षा हॉल में 24 घंटे हुई। गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू हुई थी। शुक्रवार की सुबह 8 बजे तक पूरी हुई। इसके बाद निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने जदयू प्रत्याशी नीरज कुमार को प्रमाणपत्र साैंपा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें