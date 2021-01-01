पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव में हार का असर:जदयू ने 41 में 29 जिलाध्यक्षों को बदला

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों से अनुभव ले संगठन को नया कलेवर देने की कवायद

जदयू ने अपने 41 में से 29 जिला अध्यक्षों को बदल दिया। इसे बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों से अनुभव ले संगठन को नया कलेवर देने की कवायद का हिस्सा माना गया है। पार्टी, जिलों से आई चुनावी रिपोर्ट के मद्देनजर अपने को और ताकतवर बनने की कोशिश में है।

पार्टी के कुल 41 सांगठनिक जिले हैं। इनमें सिर्फ 12 जिलों के अध्यक्षों को उनके पदों पर बरकरार रखा गया। प्रदेश महासचिव अनिल कुमार द्वारा जारी सूची के मुताबिक बाकी 29 जिलों में नए अध्यक्ष बनाए गए। ये हैं-बगहा-भीष्म सहनी, पूर्वी चंपारण-शत्रुघ्न कुशवाहा, सीतामढ़ी-सत्येंद्र कुशवाहा, सुपौल-राजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव, मधुबनी-सत्येंद्र कामत, किशनगंज-नौशाद आलम, पूर्णिया-प्रसाद महतो, कटिहार-शमीम इकबाल, मधेपुरा-मंजू कुमारी उर्फ गुड्‌डी देवी, सहरसा-चंद्रदेव मुखिया, मुजफ्फरपुर-मनोज कुमार, गोपालगंज-संजय चौहान, सिवान-उमेश ठाकुर, सारण-विशाल सिंह राठौड़, वैशाली-सुभाष चंद्र सिंह, बेगूसराय-रूदल राय, खगड़िया-बबलू मंडल, भागलपुर-पंचम श्रीवास्तव, बांका-अमरेंद्र कुमार सिंह, शेखपुरा-रणधीर कुमार उर्फ सोनी मुखिया, नालंदा-सियाशरण ठाकुर, बाढ़-परशुराम पारस, भोजपुर-संजय सिंह, बक्सर-संतोष कुमार निराला, कैमूर-इशरार खां, जहानाबाद-राहुल शर्मा, औरंगाबाद-विश्वनाथ सिंह, गया-द्वारिका प्रसाद तथा जमुई-शंभु शरण।

यहां नहीं हुआ कोई बदलाव
वहीं शत्रुघ्न कुशवाहा (पश्चिम चंपारण), कमलेश पांडेय (शिवहर), अजय चौधरी (दरभंगा), आशीष कुमार पटेल (अररिया), अश्वमेघ देवी (समस्तीपुर), बीरेंद्र सिंह कुशवाहा (नवगछिया), संतोष सहनी (मुंगेर), रामानंद मंडल (लखीसराय), सलमान रागीव (नवादा), अरुण मांझी (पटना), नागेंद्र चंद्रवंशी (रोहतास) तथा मंजू देवी (अरवल) जिला अध्यक्ष बने रहेंगे।

