एप्रोच रोड निर्माण में आएगी तेजी:कच्ची दरगाह-बिदुपुर पुल का दिसंबर तक पूरा हाेगा निर्माण, 67 पायों में से 55 का फाउंडेशन तैयार

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना की तरफ कच्ची दरगाह से नवनिर्मित पटना-बख्तियारपुर (एनएच- 30) हाईवे तक एप्रोच रोड बन रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पटना की तरफ कच्ची दरगाह से नवनिर्मित पटना-बख्तियारपुर (एनएच- 30) हाईवे तक एप्रोच रोड बन रहा है।

कच्ची दरगाह-बिदुपुर सिक्स लेन ब्रिज परियोजना के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण लगभग पूरा हो गया है। बिहार राज्य पथ विकास निगम (बीएसआरडीसी) के एमडी पंकज कुमार ने शुक्रवार को इसका स्थल निरीक्षण किया और बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के सभी 67 पायों में से 55 का फाउंडेशन निर्माण पूरा हो गया है। बचे 12 पायाें का निर्माण जून 2021 तक पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

पटना और बिदुपुर दोनों तरफ एप्रोच रोड के निर्माण में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसी वर्ष दिसंबर में इसे बना देने का लक्ष्य है। उन्होंने 19.76 किलोमीटर लंबे पूरे प्रोजेक्ट का स्थल भ्रमण किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने निर्माण कार्य में तेजी लाने के लिए वैशाली के डीएम से भी मुलाकात की और कुछ बचे हुए जमीन मालिकों के भुगतान में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने निर्माण करने वाली एजेंसी एलएंडटी-देवु के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की और निर्माण के संबंध में पूरी जानकारी हासिल की।

एनएच-30 तक एप्रोच राेड
गंगा नदी पर इस सिक्स लेन एक्स्ट्रा डोज केबल ब्रिज के बन जाने से राघोपुर दियारा भी बदल जाएगा। ब्रिज पर दियारे से भी चढ़ने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। 4988 करोड़ की कुल लागत वाले इस ब्रिज का पटना सिरा एनएच-30 पर सबलपुर में तो वैशाली सिरा एनएच-103 पर चकसिकंदर में गिर रहा है। पटना की तरफ कच्ची दरगाह से नवनिर्मित पटना-बख्तियारपुर (एनएच- 30) हाईवे तक एप्रोच रोड बन रहा है।

