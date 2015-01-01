पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:महुआ के मिर्जानगर में खेत की रखवाली कर रहे किसान की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या

महुआ के मिर्जानगर गांव में हत्या के बाद जांच करती पुलिस व मौजूद ग्रामीण।
  • हत्यारे ने चेहरे और शरीर पर किए कई वार, निर्ममतापूर्वक हत्या से सहमे लोग
  • क्रूरतापूर्वक हुई हत्या के अंदाज से लोग जता रहे गहरी दुश्मनी की आशंका

महुआ के मिर्जानगर गांव में खेत की रखवाली कर रहे एक किसान की बीती रात हत्यारे ने चाकू गोदकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। सुबह खून से सने शव पाकर परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। ऐसी निर्ममतापूर्वक हत्या हुआ देखकर ग्रामीण भी सन्न हैं।

शव की सूचना पर गांव में सनसनी

शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह महुआ थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जानगर गांव के अंधड़ा चौक के पास एक खेत में 60 वर्षीय किसान मुखलाल राय का शव क्षत-विक्षत पाया गया। शव मिलने से गांव में कोहराम मच गया तथा शव को देखने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग खेत में पहुंच गए। इस दौरान समाजसेवी बालेंद्र दास ने इसकी सूचना महुआ पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही महुआ थाना अध्यक्ष कृष्णानंद झा पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और छानबीन में जुट गए।

चाकू से गोद-गोद कर की किसान की हत्या

मिर्जानगर गांव के एक खेत में मृतक मुखलाल राय के चेहरे पर कई धार धार हथियार के निशान थे। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि हत्यारों ने मुखलाल राय के चेहरे पर कई वार किए हैं। शरीर के अन्य हिस्से पर भी गहरे जख्म की बात कही गई है।

पास में हमेशा रखते थे रुपए, लूट का भी शक

बताया जाता है कि मृतक 60 वर्षीय मुखलाल राय अपने बैगन के खेत की रखवाली के लिए हमेशा झोपड़ी बनाकर खेत में ही अकेले रहते थे। वे अपने पैसे अपने पास रखते थे। बताया जाता है कि उनके पास हमेशा 25 से 50 हजार रुपए हमेशा रहता था। लोगों ने आशंका व्यक्त की है कि लूटपाट को लेकर उनकी हत्या हुई होगी।

खेत के कई स्थानों पर खून के मिले धब्बे

मृतक मुखलाल राय का है जहां सब मिला उसे लालबाग भी 25 फीट की दूरी पर भी कई जगहों पर खून के धब्बे मिले हैं। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि हत्यारों द्वारा हमला किए जाने के बाद कुछ देर उन्होंने हथियारों का विरोध किया और भागना चाहा। जिसके कारण कई जगह खून के धब्बे मिले हैं पुलिस इसकी भी तफ्तीश कर रही है।

15 दिन पहले जला दी गई थी झोपड़ी

मृतक मुखलाल राय अपने बैगन के खेत को नीलगाय से बचाने के लिए अपने खेत में ही टेंट गाड़ कर रात में रहते थे। 15 दिन पहले अचानक उनके खेत में पॉलिथीन के बने टेंट को जला दिया गया हालांकि इसमें सिर्फ टेंट में रखे सामान ही जला। उनको कोई क्षति नहीं हुई। लोगों ने आशंका व्यक्त की है कि जिन लोगों ने उनका टेंट जलाया था कहीं वहीं उनकी हत्या न कर दी हो।

डॉग स्क्वायड से की गई घटनास्थल की जांच

मुखलाल राय के हत्या के बाद पुलिस ने हत्यारों की पहचान के लिए डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम बुलाई गई डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम पहुंचकर पूरे घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया व गांव के एक बंद साड़ी के दुकान के पास जाकर कुत्ता बैठ गया। हालांकि टीम अबतक ठोस नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच पाई है।

12 घंटे के बाद उठा मृतक का शव

शुक्रवार की अलसुबह ही जब मुखलाल राय की हत्या की खबर मिली तो खेत में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। पुलिस भी पहुंची और छानबीन शुरू कर दी। लगभग 12 घंटे के छानबीन के बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हाजीपुर सदर अस्पताल भेजा।

हत्या के पहलुओं की हो रही जांच: एसडीपीओ

महुआ एसडीपीओ पूनम केसरी ने बताया हम लोग हत्या के सभी पहलुओं की छानबीन हो रही है। हत्यारों को पकड़ने के लिए इंस्पेक्टर के नेतृत्व में एक जांच टीम गठित की जा रही है। जल्द ही हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।

