मतदान:लालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 68.38 फीसदी हुआ मतदान

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सुरक्षा की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था बूथों पर रही

कोरोना काल में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के मतदान के दौरान लालगंज में मतदाताओं का उत्साह कम देखने को मिला। जिस वजह से वोट प्रतिशत 58.36 तक हीं पहुंच सका। हालांकि पुलिस प्रशासन भी काफी चौकन्ना दिखी। वैशाली डीएम उदिता सिंह और एसपी मनीष, एसडीपीओ राघव दयाल, बीडीओ राधारमण मुरारी, सीओ संतोष कुमार ने लालगंज के विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। डीएम उदिता सिंह ने रेपुरा बालक स्कूल, चंदवारा पुस्तकालय समेत कई मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान मतदाताओं को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की सलाह दी। लालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अधिकतर बूथों पर सुबह 7 बजे मतदान शुरू हो गया।

हालांकि कुछ बूथों पर तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण करीब आधे घंटे की देरी से मतदान शुरू हुआ। प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर स्थित पिंक बूथ आकर्षण का केंद्र बना रहा। इस बूथ को पिंक कलर के टेंट और बैलून से सजाया गया। घटारो आदर्श मतदान केंद्र 126, 127 आकर्षण का केंद्र बना रहा। यहां पूरे बूथ के बाहर पंडाल व गुब्बारों से सजाया गया था। कारपेट और मिनरल वाटर की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। हालांकि, अधिकतर मतदाताओं के मुंह पर मास्क नहीं दिखा और न ही लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नजर आए। पहली बार मतदान करने वाले युवक युवतियों में सरकार बनाने के लिए काफी उत्साह दिखा। लालगंज थाना क्षेत्र के अलग अलग मतदान केंद्रों से थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार ने 4 असामाजिक तत्वों को हिरासत में लिया है।

