लालू की रणनीति:बेटे को सीएम कैंडिडेट बनवा लालू ने राजग से मुकाबले के लिए महागठबंधन को किया तैयार

पटना23 मिनट पहले
तेजस्वी यादव की इच्छा थी कि वीआईपी नेता मुकेश सहनी को साथ रखा जाए। पर वे सहनी की महत्वाकांक्षा को समझ नहीं पाए।
  • राजद ने रणनीति के तहत कुशवाहा और मांझी को महागठबंधन से अलग किया

(इन्द्रभूषण) महागठबंधन को बिहार चुनाव में सत्ता पक्ष एनडीए से मुकाबले में बराबरी पर लाने के लिए राजद अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद ने पहले से ही रणनीति बनानी शुरू कर दी थी। हम (सेक्यूलर) के नेता जीतनराम मांझी और रालोसपा नेता उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा से काेई बात नहीं कर उन्होंने अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से मैसेज देना शुरू कर दिया था।

हालांकि, तेजस्वी यादव की इच्छा थी कि वीआईपी नेता मुकेश सहनी को साथ रखा जाए। पर वे सहनी की महत्वाकांक्षा को समझ नहीं पाए। रालोसपा, हम और वीआईपी तीन दलों के मुकाबले तीन वाम दलों भाकपा माले, सीपीआई और सीपीएम को राजद ने तरजीह दी। और अंतत: अपने बेटे तेजस्वी यादव को सीएम कैंडिडेट बनवाकर और कांग्रेस को 70 सीटें देकर लालू प्रसाद ने महागठबंधन को एनडीए से मुकाबले के लिए तैयार कर ही लिया।
माले समर्थकों व माय समीकरण के गठजोड़ से दिखी बढ़त

सीट बंटवारे में राजद को 144, कांग्रेस को 70 और वाम दलों को 29 सीटें मिलीं। वाम दलों में भाकपा माले को सबसे अधिक 19, सीपीआई को 6 और सीपीएम को 4 सीटें दी गईं। लालू की यह रणनीति पहले चरण के मतदान (28 अक्टूबर) के दिन कामयाब होती दिखी जब वंचितों, गरीब-गुरबों, अति पिछड़े-दलित वर्ग के कैडर वाले माले समर्थकों और राजद के माय समीकरण (मुस्लिम-यादव) के मिलने से मतदान में महागठबंधन की बढ़त की बयार दिखाई पड़ी।

इसमें तेजस्वी यादव की घोषणा-पहले कैबिनेट में 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी, समान काम समान वेतन, संविदा की जगह नियमित नौकरी के वादे ने भी युवाओं को महागठबंधन की ओर करने में मदद पहुंचाई। तेजस्वी की सभाओं में भीड़ ने भी मनोबल बढ़ाया।

कांग्रेस को 70 सीटें तो मिलीं पर उम्मीदवार चयन में हुई देर
कांग्रेस ने दबाव बनाकर राजद से अपने कोटे में 70 सीटें तो झटक लीं पर जीतनेवाले प्रत्याशियाें का चयन करने में पार्टी ने देर कर दी। चुनाव करीब आता गया, पर उम्मीदवार चयन का मामला पटना-दिल्ली के बीच झूलता रहा।

नेताओं के कई गुटों के सूरमा दिल्ली में जमे रहे, पर बिहार प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल ने छानबीन समिति के माध्यम से कुछ नेताओं के सहारे ऐसा टिकट बंटवारा किया कि बिहार कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता कुछ प्रत्याशियाें की पहचान में ही कई दिनों तक जुटे रहे। हालांकि टिकट बांटने वालों ने तर्क दिया कि कांग्रेस के जमीनी कार्यकर्ताओं को आगे करने की कोशिश की गई है।

