पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Last Time, Mokama MLA Anant Singh Was At Number Six, This Time At Number One, He Had The Highest Number Of 38 Cases.

दागी प्रत्याशी:पिछली बार छठे नंबर पर थे मोकामा के विधायक अनंत सिंह, इस बार पहले नंबर पर, उन पर सबसे अधिक 38 मुकदमे

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार चुनाव में खड़े 1201 प्रत्याशियों पर दर्ज हैं आपराधिक मामले, गुरुआ के जाप उम्मीदवार दूसरे नंबर पर, 37 केस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इसी साल फरवरी में राजनीतिक दलों को निर्देश दिया था कि चुनाव में आपराधिक छवि वाले उम्मीदवारों को चुनने व साफ छवि वाले उम्मीदवारों को टिकट नहीं देने का कारण बताना होगा। ऐसे चयन का कारण संबंधित उम्मीदवार की योग्यता, उपलब्धियों और योग्यता के संदर्भ में होना चाहिए।

पर इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव के मैदान में खड़े प्रत्याशियों के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि राजनीतिक दलों ने 37 प्रतिशत से लेकर 70 प्रतिशत तक आपराधिक छवि वाले उम्मीदवारों को ही टिकट दिए हैं। इस बार चुनाव लड़ रहे कुल 3733 प्रत्याशियों में से 1201 पर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। आपराधिक मामलों में मोकामा से राजद के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे अनंत सिंह टॉप पर हैं, उनपर 38 मामले दर्ज हैं। इनमें से कई गंभीर मामले हैं। पिछले चुनाव में दागियों के मामले में छठे नंबर पर थे, इस बार पहले नंबर पर हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर गुरुआ से जाप के उम्मीदवार सुधीर कुमार वर्मा हैं उनपर 37 केस दर्ज है। तीसरा नंबर खुद जाप के मुखिया राजेश रंजन उर्फ पप्पू यादव का है, उनपर 32 मुकदमें दर्ज हैं।

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 1016 प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ थे आपराधिक मामले

वर्ष 2015 के बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में कुल 3450 कैंडिडेट थे, इनमें 1016 प्रत्याशियों पर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज थे। पिछले साल से इस बार दागियों की संख्या ज्यादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें