शेखर की खरी खरी:नेता लोग भ्रम न पालें, ये जो जनता है सब समझती और समझाती भी है

पटना2 घंटे पहले
शेखर सुमन, बाॅलीवुड के अभिनेता।
  • चुनाव मुद्दों से लेकर मनोरंजन तक का पूरा प्रबंध है, गाइडलाइन टूट रही, रैली में भीड़ है पर मास्क नहीं

कोरोना काल में बिहार में चुनाव हैं और ऐसे में नेता से जनता तक के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने विशेष गाइडलाइन बनाई है। पर गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ा दी गई हैं। रैली में भीड़ है पर मास्क नहीं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग खत्म है और इसका असर दिखने लगा है। सबसे ज्यादा असर भाजपा के नेताओं पर है। सुशील मोदी, शाहनवाज़ हुसैन और राजीव प्रताप रूडी पॉजिटिव हो गए।

शहनवाज़ क्वारंटाइन हैं। वैसे राजनीति से उन्हें कई वर्षों पहले ही क्वारंटाइन कर दिया गया है। मगर इन तीनों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने से जनता को ज्यादा चिंता नहीं करनी है क्योंकि इनके भाषण में वैसे ही इतने कम लोग आते थे कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का सवाल ही नहीं उठता। बताया जा रहा है इससे भाजपा के वोट प्रतिशत में कुछ बढ़ोत्तरी हो सकती है।

वैसे चुनावी मैदान में भाजपा के वोट प्रतिशत में बढ़ोतरी कि गारंटी अब राजनीतिक जानकार भी देने लगे हैं क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री ने अब प्रचार शुरू कर दिया है। वैसे मोदी जी के भाषण में खूब तालियां बजीं लेकिन दूसरी तरफ मनोरंजन का बराबर ख्याल रखने के लिए राहुल गांधी भी चुनावी अखाड़े में कूद पड़े। उन्होंने प्रचार शुरू किया और सबसे पहले पूछा कि मोदी का भाषण कैसा लगा।

लोगों ने तालियां बजायीं और राहुल गांधी सोचने लगे कि ये तालियां उनके लिए बज रही हैं । उन्होंने प्रवासी मजदूरों की समस्याओं के लिए मोदी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। एक कांग्रेसी ने उनकी बात का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि मजदूर को मजदूर बनाये रखने के लिए कांग्रेस ने सत्तर साल तक मेहनत की है, इसलिए कांग्रेस उनकी हितैषी है।

राहुल गांधी अपने भाषण में कह रहे थे कि आज मजदूरों की हालत बहुत खराब है। इस पर एक मजदूर जो उनका भाषण सुनने आया वो सोचने लगा कि 2014 से पहले यदि वो करोड़पति था तो उसने पिछले 6 वर्षों में ऐसा क्या खर्चा कर दिया कि उनके पास फूटी कौड़ी नहीं है। खैर दूसरी तरफ जनता के बीच तेजस्वी यादव ने जो सरकारी नौकरी का वादा किया है. उसे काफी सपोर्ट मिल रहा है लेकिन मोदी ने कहा कि ये केवल एक रिश्वत कमाने का जरिया है। इस पर राजद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध किया कि इसमें गलत क्या है। बिहार की जनता जानती है की लालू के राज में जितने भी पैसे वाले लोग थे, सभी रिश्वत खा कर अमीर हुए थे।

यदि हम और लोगों को अमीर बनाने का ज़रिया देना चाहते हैं तो भाजपा को क्यों तकलीफ हो रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस को डराने के लिए उनके कार्यालय पर आयकर विभाग की रेड भी पड़ी है। कांग्रेस ने इस पर सवाल किए। उनके मुताबिक जिस कंपनी के लोग कई वर्षों से बेरोजगार हैं, वहां रेड डलवा कर मोदी जी ने बेरोजगारों का अपमान किया है।

वहीं भाजपा को तब अपमानित होना पड़ा जब उन्होंने घोषणापत्र में वादा कर दिया कि वो बिहार में सबको कोरोना की वैक्सीन मुफ्त में देगी। भाजपा तो वैक्सीन का वादा ऐसे कर रही है जैसे कि जड़ी-बूटी की शीशी लेकर उनके नेता बैठे हों और चुनाव नतीजे आते ही वैक्सीन तैयार हो जाएगी। खैर वैक्सीन कब तैयार होगी ये तो पता नहीं मगर प्रचार के लिए कन्हैया कुमार तैयार नहीं हो रहे या यूं कहिए कि कोई उनसे अपना प्रचार करवाने के लिए तैयार नहीं है।

एक राजद के उम्मीदवार ने तो साफ़ कह दिया कि जिस तरह से कन्हैया आज़ादी के नारे लगवाते हैं, उसके बाद जनता उक्त नेता को वोट और जिम्मेदारियों से आज़ाद कर देती है। इधर कांग्रेस के नेता संजय निरुपम चाहते हैं कि नीतीश कुमार सबसे पहले बिहार से जाने वाले प्रवासी मजदूरों का ख्याल रखें । उनका मानना है कि जो मजदूर बिहार से काम की तलाश में जाते हैं. उन्हें वहां अपमानित किया जाता है और एक दिन उन्हें किनारा कर दिया जाता है। ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे संजय निरुपम अपनी आत्मकथा लिख रहे हैं।

क्योंकि वो भी बिहार से मुंबई आये और बरसों तक कांग्रेस के लिए उछल-कूद करने के बाद आज उन्हें उठा कर बाहर कर दिया गया है। खैर नेता चाहे जितना जनता को समझाने की कोशिश करें, सच्चाई यही है कि जनता सब समझती है और जब सही वक़्त आता है तो नेता को समझा भी देती है। लेकिन फिलहाल ये समझने और समझाने का दौर चलता रहेगा। ये वक्त बताएगा कि किस नेता की बात जनता को समझ आईऔर किस नेता को समझदार जनता ने नासमझ समझ कर खारिज कर दिया।

