बादल ने बढ़ाई ठंड:कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी, रात का तापमान गिरने में अभी 2-3 दिन और लगेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र पटना के वैज्ञानिक रवींद्र कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार को पटना का अधिकतम तापमान 21.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से साढ़े तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है।

आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के कारण राजधानी सहित राज्य के कई जिलों में ठंड का एहसास हुआ। ठीक से धूप नहीं निकलने के कारण अधिकतम तापमान में कमी आई। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र पटना के वैज्ञानिक रवींद्र कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार को पटना का अधिकतम तापमान 21.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से साढ़े तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है।

उन्होंने बताया कि रात के तापमान में कोई खास परिवर्तन नहीं हुआ है। रात के तापमान गिरने में अभी दो-तीन दिन और लगेगा। इसके बाद दो से तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी आएगी। मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने कहा कि राज्य के दक्षिण-पश्चिम इलाकों में हल्की बूंदा-बांदी भी हुई।

माैसम साफ, पहली फ्लाइट सही समय पर पाैने आठ बजे

राजधानी में सुबह मं कुहासा नहीं रहने से पहली फ्लाइट सुबह पाैने आठ बजे ही पटना पहुंच गई। यह फ्लाइट एसजी 8719 थी जाे अहमदाबाद से आई। वैसे ऑपरेशनल कारणाें की वजह से कुल मिलाकार 7 जाेड़ी विमान देर से आए। इनमें दिल्ली की की फ्लाइट एसजी 8741 करीब तीन घंटे लेट से आई।

