पुलिस मुख्यालय का एक्शन प्लान:अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए पुलिस के बड़े अधिकारी करेंगे नाइट पैट्रोलिंग

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राज्य में आपराधिक घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण के लिए राज्य पुलिस मुख्यालय ने नया एक्शन प्लान तैयार किया है। डीजीपी एसके सिंघल ने सभी जिलों के एसपी, आईजी और डीआईजी को अपने क्षेत्रों में रात्रि गश्ती पर निकलने का आदेश दिया है।

संबंधित अधिकारियों को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए यह निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। एडीजी(मुख्यालय) जीतेन्द्र कुमार के अनुसार राज्य पुलिस ने अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए विस्तृत कार्य योजना बनाई है। मुख्यालय ने अपनी इस योजना से सभी जिलों के एसपी को अवगत करा दिया है और उसने भी उनके क्षेत्र के अनुसार आवश्यक एक्शन प्लान बनाने को कहा गया है।

सभी एसपी, एसएसपी, डीआईजी और आईजी स्तर के अधिकारी रात को अपने-अपने इलाकों में निकलेंगे और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का आकलन करेंगे। मुख्यालय ने यह भी तय किया है कि पेट्रोलिंग वाहनों को ट्रैक करने के लिए जीपीएस का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।

सभी एसपी और एसएसपी को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे वांडेट अपराधियों की लिस्ट बनाएं और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार करें। इसमें कोताही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी होगी।

राेज हाे रही हत्या की वारदातें : रवि गोप की जमानत पर एडीजी मुख्यालय ने कहा कि एक जांच कमेटी बनाई गई है और पटना के एसएसपी इस मामले में जल्द ही अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगे। पिछले 12 घंटों में चार जिलों में हत्या की चार वारदातें दर्ज हुई हैं। एक मामले में नालंदा जिला में एक किसान की हत्या कर दी गई। दो घटनाएं वैशाली और सासाराम में दर्ज की गईं जिनमें दो किसानों की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई।

