खो गया हेलीकाॅप्टर:चुनावी सभा के लिए बेतिया जा रहे मनाेज तिवारी का हेलीकाॅप्टर 40 मिनट हवा में खो गया

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • पटना एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरने के 15 मिनट बाद ही एटीसी से टूटा संपर्क, कराई गई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

भाजपा सांसद मनाेज तिवारी और दिल्ली के पार्टी कार्यकर्ता नीलकांत को गुरुवार को चुनावी सभा के लिए बेतिया जाना था। पटना एयरपाेर्ट से सुबह 10:10 बजे उड़ान भरने के 15 मिनट बाद ही हेलीकाॅप्टर का संपर्क एटीसी से टूट गया। हेलीकाॅप्टर के रेडियाे ट्रांसमीटर ने काम करना बंद कर दिया। वेरी हाई फ्रीक्वेंसी बंद हाे गई। यह एयरपाेर्ट के ऊपर चक्कर लगाने लगा।

एटीसी ने बीकेन लाइट जलाकर इसकी इमेरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई। कैप्टन नवीन पेनरू और सुमिंद्र सिंह ने करीब 11 बजे सेफ लैंडिंग कराई। इस दाैरान थाेड़ी देर के लिए विमानाें का ऑपरेशन बंद कर दिया गया। उसके बाद मनाेज दूसरे हेलीकाॅप्टर से बेतिया रवाना हुए और फिर शाम में लाैट कर आ भी गए। तकनीकी खराबी आने की वजह से यह हेलीकाॅप्टर ग्राउंडेड हाे गया। एयरपाेर्ट के आधिकारिक सूत्राें के अनुसार, विजुअल सिग्नल देकर हेलीकाॅप्टर की सेफ लैंडिंग कराई गई।
समझा बेतिया पहुंचे गए मगर पटना में ही थे
बख्शी ने कहा कि 40 मिनट तक हेलीकाॅप्टर भटकता रहा। एटीसी से कम्युनिकेशन पूरी तरह टूट चुका था। उन्हाेंने कहा कि हम लाेगाें ने समझा कि बेतिया लैंड करने वाले हैं, पर देखा कि पटना एयरपाेर्ट का टर्मिनल भवन दिख रहा है। पायलट ने सिग्नल देना शुरू कर दिया। हेलीकाॅप्टर ऊपर-नीचे हाेने लगा। तब समझ में आया कि कुछ न कुछ गड़बड़ है, पर दाेनाें पायलटाें ने सूझबूझ का परिचय देते हुए हेलिकाॅप्टर की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई।

डीजीसीए ने शुरू कर दी जांच
डीजीसीए ने काॅकपिट व्याॅस रिकाॅर्डर की जांच शुरू कर दी है। डीजीसीए यह पता लगाने में जुटी है कि रेडियाे ट्रांसमीटर कैसे खराब हाे गया? यह भी जांच की जा रही है कि पायलट काे बेतिया के लिए जाे लाैंगिच्यूड व अल्टीच्यूड दिया गया, उसे उन्हाेंने ठीक से फीड क्या या नहीं?

